What happens after ‘PBB’? Kapamilya ‘Big Four’ reveal big dreams

Third Big Placer Joaquin Arce, in contrast, discussed the emotional burden of the experience — one that compelled him to face himself in ways he hadn’t anticipated. Although fans witnessed unforgettable experiences, Joaquin disclosed that what resonated with him the most were the minor, frequently ignored insights.

Arce said, “PBB really teaches you to appreciate yung mga bagay na meron ka (what you have)...that’s actually one of the valuable lessons na (that) I learned — na (that) you should really appreciate every single little thing.”

Second Big Placer Krystal Mejes offered an unfiltered look at what occurs once the cameras stop filming. No adjustments, no organization — simply the intense reality striking all at once, “Ako po ‘pag uwi ko ng bahay after Big Night nag phone po ako. After ko pong kausapin ‘yung family ko, nag scroll po ako tapos ‘di po ako nakatulog... may time na nakatulala lang po ako (As soon as I got home after the Big Night, I got my phone. After I had talked with with my family, I scrolled and could not sleep… I was just staring blankly) because I was trying to process everything, because it was so overwhelming.”

For Big Winner Lella Ford, winning didn’t automatically erase expectations — it amplified them. With a well-known family behind her, she now faces the added challenge of proving her success is her own, “Ang dream ko po talaga ay maging isang mahusay na aktres (What I really dream about is to be a great actress).”