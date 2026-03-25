What happens after ‘PBB’? Kapamilya ‘Big Four’ reveal big dreams

The Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Big Night has long concluded, yet for the Kapamilya Big Four, the actual challenge has just begun. Following four months in Bahay ni Kuya, they now encounter a new form of scrutiny and the stress to demonstrate that they merit their position beyond the house.
Fourth Big Placer Miguel Vergara expressed his strong desire to escape the perception that others have long confined him to, “Matagal na po ako sa industriya so ang nakikita lang po nila is yung mga show ko po. ‘Yung mga characters ko po, but now po siguro po nu’ng pagpasok ko ng PBB, ang gusto ko pong makita nila sa’kin ay si ‘Miguel’ naman (I have been in the industry for some time now so people have seen some of my work, and the characters I have played. So when I joined PBB I wanted to show them Miguel himself for a change).”
Third Big Placer Joaquin Arce, in contrast, discussed the emotional burden of the experience — one that compelled him to face himself in ways he hadn’t anticipated. Although fans witnessed unforgettable experiences, Joaquin disclosed that what resonated with him the most were the minor, frequently ignored insights.
Arce said, “PBB really teaches you to appreciate yung mga bagay na meron ka (what you have)...that’s actually one of the valuable lessons na (that) I learned — na (that) you should really appreciate every single little thing.”
Second Big Placer Krystal Mejes offered an unfiltered look at what occurs once the cameras stop filming. No adjustments, no organization — simply the intense reality striking all at once, “Ako po ‘pag uwi ko ng bahay after Big Night nag phone po ako. After ko pong kausapin ‘yung family ko, nag scroll po ako tapos ‘di po ako nakatulog... may time na nakatulala lang po ako (As soon as I got home after the Big Night, I got my phone. After I had talked with with my family, I scrolled and could not sleep… I was just staring blankly) because I was trying to process everything, because it was so overwhelming.”
For Big Winner Lella Ford, winning didn’t automatically erase expectations — it amplified them. With a well-known family behind her, she now faces the added challenge of proving her success is her own, “Ang dream ko po talaga ay maging isang mahusay na aktres (What I really dream about is to be a great actress).”
As straightforward as it seems, her aspiration holds significance — because emerging from the influence of a renowned figure is always challenging, particularly with ongoing public observation.
In spite of it all, the Big Four have maintained one aspect that seems genuine amid the chaos: their unity. Their connection stays a unique constant in an industry that can swiftly separate individuals, “Every time na nagkikita kami (We see one another) it’s just so fun talaga kasi we’re used to being with each other po 24/7 inside the house and then now dun lang po talaga kami naghiwalay (was the only time we got separated from each other). It was so good seeing everyone,” Lella shared.