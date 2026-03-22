Caprice Cayetano steps into her golden era

“Everything happening to me right now is life-changing. I never expected the blessings I’m receiving at this point in my life. It makes me so happy… I still can’t believe what’s happening to me after leaving the PBB house, especially because I’ve finally gotten my dream car. And so many more blessings keep coming. So thank you so much to the Lord and to everyone who continues to support me.”

A victory that changed everything

Caprice spent 126 days inside the now-legendary Bahay ni Kuya, where her quiet strength, sincerity, and emotional intelligence resonated deeply with viewers. Week after week, she remained a steady presence — earning admiration not through spectacle, but through authenticity.

When she was named big winner during the grand finale at the Crossroads Center in Quezon City, it marked not just the culmination of a competition but the beginning of a new chapter.

In that defining moment, fame was not her first instinct — family was.

“I was incredibly happy that night, but the first thing I really wanted to do was talk to my family before going on social media.”

“I shared with them all my happy moments inside the house. Now, I’m slowly getting back on social media because I want to enjoy everything and personally thank everyone who supported me.”

Stepping into stardom

Barely a day after her win, doors began to open.

A new television project, Pangarap na Ginto, has already been lined up for Caprice alongside fellow housemate Heath Jornales. While details remain under wraps, the young actress is embracing the unknown with trust and optimism.

“I trust GMA, and I’m very grateful for all the plans and projects they have for me.”

“I don’t know the details yet — we’re about to have our meeting — but I trust them.”

Her transition from reality TV standout to full-fledged artist is unfolding in real time — guided by faith, gratitude, and a willingness to grow.

Dreams beyond the spotlight

Despite her fast-paced rise, Caprice remains grounded in ambitions that extend far beyond show business.

She is currently continuing her studies through homeschooling, with a long-term goal that reveals a different side of her personality — one rooted in creativity and craft.

“I’m currently homeschooled, so I really want to finish my studies,” she said.

“I’d love to become a pastry chef someday, or maybe start a business.”

Inspired by her father, chef Jorge Mendez, Caprice dreams of building a future in the culinary world — possibly balancing both entertainment and entrepreneurship.

And like any daughter, she looks forward to the simple joys of home.

“The dish I always look forward to is my dad’s chicken inasal. He only makes it occasionally, but when he does, I end up eating so much rice with it.”

A heart that gives back

Amid her personal milestones, Caprice has also chosen to share her blessings.

She previously announced that a portion of her P1 million prize would be donated to the Little Ark Foundation, an organization that supports underprivileged Filipino children battling serious illnesses.

It is a gesture that reflects the same compassion viewers saw inside the house — proof that her character remains unchanged despite her growing success.

The beginning of something bigger

From viral “ships” like CapEath to unforgettable weekly challenges, Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 delivered a season rich in emotion, connection, and cultural buzz. Among all its highlights, Caprice Cayetano’s journey stands out as one of its most compelling narratives.

Now, outside the house, her story is only just beginning.

With a dream car in her driveway, a career taking shape, and a heart anchored in gratitude, Caprice embodies a new generation of stars — those who rise not just because of talent, but because of truth.

And if these early chapters are any indication, her golden era is only getting started.