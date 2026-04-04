Bulacan convenes emergency joint council over energy crisis

The meeting aimed to ensure the swift implementation of interventions aligned with national directives, specifically targeting the heavily impacted transportation and agricultural sectors.

Governor Daniel R. Fernando provided immediate financial assistance to public transport drivers sourced directly from his March salary. This personal aid will continue, as he has pledged his April salary to extend support to those drivers not covered in the initial distribution.

In coordination with local government units, Fernando ordered the immediate rollout of a unified assistance package in line with the Executive Order. This comprehensive response includes the distribution of food packs containing rice and essential goods, alongside the mobilization of provincial resources designed to sustain the livelihoods of affected workers.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Rowena J. Tiongson reported active coordination with 8,000 BFJODA and 11,000 TODA leaders, noting that national government cash assistance will be augmented by a proposed provincial distribution of five kilograms of rice per beneficiary.

The governor also instructed the activation of the provincial stockpile, subject to the issuance of necessary resolutions and strict compliance with Commission on Audit (COA) guidelines to ensure transparency and accountability.

"Parallel to these provincial initiatives, the PGB remains steadfast in supporting the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolks Program (PAFFP), which is set to provide vital financial aid to 23,593 qualified farmers and fisherfolk across Bulacan, with the distribution targeted for completion before the end of April."

Fernando also encouraged local chief executives across the province to amplify these efforts within their respective jurisdictions.

"Hinihikayat din ang lahat ng local chief executives sa buong lalawigan na magbigay ng suporta, maging ito man ay sa anyo ng gasolina, pinansyal na tulong, o iba pang mahahalagang kagamitan, upang mas mapalakas ang sama-samang pagtugon," the governor said.