Aurora rolls out 9-point plan vs fuel price surge

Residents are urged to prioritize essential spending such as food, education and health, while comparing prices and avoiding panic buying. The provincial government assured that supply remains stable under the Price Act.

To ease transportation costs, the guide encourages carpooling, use of public transport, and consolidating trips. It also highlights the link between fuel use and utilities, urging residents to conserve electricity and water, noting that power generation relies on fuel.

The province is also pushing support for local agriculture. Residents are encouraged to buy directly from farmers, start backyard or community gardens, and join cooperatives for bulk purchasing to reduce expenses.

“Mas murang, mas sariwa, at hindi apektado ng import restrictions,” the advisory noted.

Authorities also called on the public to report overpricing, hoarding and profiteering to local government units, the Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, or the Department of Trade and Industry. The advisory stressed compliance with suggested retail prices under existing laws.

The guide further promotes prudent budgeting, exploring additional income sources such as online selling and agri-tourism, and participation in government assistance programs.

It also warned against misinformation, urging residents to rely only on official government announcements on prices and supply.

“Sa gitna ng pagtaas ng presyo at pandaigdigang krisis, ang lakas ng Lalawigan ng Aurora ay nasa lokal na produksyon, matalinong paggastos, at pagkakaisa ng mamamayan,” the advisory said.