Preppy styling 101: Tips from Donny Pangilinan, Solenn Heussaff

Since being preppy signals privilege, status and leisurely intellectual lifestyle, it had been the preferred personal style of King Edward VII, who reigned over the British Empire from 1901 to 1910 and from whom the preppy-related Edwardian style was named from. Up until recently, preppy reigned supreme in hit series like 2007’s Gossip Girl, as the style of choice of Upper East Side lovers Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass.

May it be from schools to workplaces and weekends, preppy is both a professional and a casual style that one can layer down for summer, or layer more for air-conditioned rooms or winter.

Kale Capati, Uniqlo Philippines senior manager for public relations, said that the keys to preppy styling are chinos, Oxford shirts, plaids, flannels, blazers, knits and cardigans. The style, she said, is actually gender-neutral.

“What I really like about it is it’s functional. So whether you’re heading out or lounging around, you’re comfortable,” she enthused. “It actually works for both men and women.”

For summer, she recommended sporty silhouettes with ultraviolet (UV) protection since this feature is no longer just in skincare, but also in clothes, making these ideal for daily commute.

The preppy look, said actress and artist Solenn Heussaff, is both “soft and structured,” so it is “easy to make it casual.”

“And also, it could be put into the test — you can go to an interview and feel like you’re important,” she affirmed.