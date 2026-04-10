Preppy styling 101: Tips from Donny Pangilinan, Solenn Heussaff

As graduates march toward their bright future this summer, let them also level-up in their personal styles.
A classic style that never goes out of trend is preppy, believed to have originated from the 1900s to 1950s from the Ivy League elite and collegiate school uniforms of Northeastern United States. Giving “old money” vibes, preppy mixes British country styles of Oxford shirts and tweed jackets with American sportswear, such as pleated skirts and loafers.
Since being preppy signals privilege, status and leisurely intellectual lifestyle, it had been the preferred personal style of King Edward VII, who reigned over the British Empire from 1901 to 1910 and from whom the preppy-related Edwardian style was named from. Up until recently, preppy reigned supreme in hit series like 2007’s Gossip Girl, as the style of choice of Upper East Side lovers Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass.
May it be from schools to workplaces and weekends, preppy is both a professional and a casual style that one can layer down for summer, or layer more for air-conditioned rooms or winter.
Kale Capati, Uniqlo Philippines senior manager for public relations, said that the keys to preppy styling are chinos, Oxford shirts, plaids, flannels, blazers, knits and cardigans. The style, she said, is actually gender-neutral.
“What I really like about it is it’s functional. So whether you’re heading out or lounging around, you’re comfortable,” she enthused. “It actually works for both men and women.”
For summer, she recommended sporty silhouettes with ultraviolet (UV) protection since this feature is no longer just in skincare, but also in clothes, making these ideal for daily commute.
The preppy look, said actress and artist Solenn Heussaff, is both “soft and structured,” so it is “easy to make it casual.”
“And also, it could be put into the test — you can go to an interview and feel like you’re important,” she affirmed.
For actor and athlete Donny Pangilinan, the preppy look is “perfect” because it is “versatile” and gives him a “customized tailored look” for less.
His go-to preppy pieces are jeans with a washed-faded look because it is “timeless,” as well as white tapered jeans as these are “comfortable for traveling, work or hanging out with friends.”
“Fifty percent of my luggage is white tapered jeans,” he declared. “My only styling tip is that your clothes should be something you’re comfortable in and you could wear on-the-go.”