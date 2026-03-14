Anthony and Ashley’s everyday fits for every body

Anthony Constantino and Ashley Ortega turned heads with jeans that feel like a hug but look like high fashion. Forget stiff trends—these are the silhouettes that actually flatter your shape, no matter what. From bootcuts that hack height to baggies that balance everything out, here’s how they styled denim for real life.

Ashley’s playful, proportioned picks

Ashley strutting in a bootcut pair—slim through the hip and thigh, flaring just enough at the hem to elongate those legs. It’s a game-changer for pear or hourglass figures, softening wider hips while giving petites that taller, defined vibe. She layered it with a cropped tee, oversized sunnies, and platform sneakers for a vibe that’s equal parts coffee run and sunset drinks.

For curvier frames, Uniqlo's baggy styles with extra hip and thigh room keep things smooth and confident. Athletic or inverted triangle? Go roomy around the thighs for easy movement. Straight cuts offer a no-drama line that skims without clinging. And for fun? Culottes or a denim skort flip the script on boring bottoms—perfect for weekend markets or quick errands.

Anthony’s relaxed, rule-breaking edge

Anthony kept it low-key fire in baggy straights, adding volume to rectangular or top-heavy builds for instant balance. Tossed on a fresh tee from Uniqlo, leather kicks, and a bomber—boom, from work zoom to street food crawl. It’s the fit that moves with you, no restrictions.

Wider straights crank up the comfort without losing shape. For sweatpant-level softness in denim form, the easy ones hit different. Timeless straights? Breathable cotton that lasts all day, styled solo or stacked.

This duo’s secret? Denim isn’t one-size-fits-all—it’s about picking what hugs your curves (or doesn’t). Mix with basics, play with lengths, and suddenly your closet’s got endless OOTD potential. Whether you’re dodging traffic in QC or chilling in SG, these fits blend comfort, edge, and that effortless “I woke up like this” energy. Grab a pair, experiment, and watch your style game level up.