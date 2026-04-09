PCO flags surge of ‘fake news’ on BBM’s health

“This includes posts targeting the President’s health, and even some traditional media outlets have been affected,” Gomez said.

The apparent disinformation campaign prompted Marcos to address the issue on Wednesday in an interview with Palace press briefer and PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro, where he said he was in good health and urged the public to be wary of misleading posts online.

Gomez said the PCO is monitoring the posts and gathering evidence for legal action.

“We are tracking and documenting posts and identifying those involved. Charges will be filed once the evidence is complete,” he said.