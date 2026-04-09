PCO flags surge of ‘fake news’ on BBM’s health

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday said it was tracking the surge of disinformation on social media, particularly claims about the health of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said the agency’s Anti-Fake News Desk detected a coordinated spread of false information in recent days.
“This includes posts targeting the President’s health, and even some traditional media outlets have been affected,” Gomez said.
The apparent disinformation campaign prompted Marcos to address the issue on Wednesday in an interview with Palace press briefer and PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro, where he said he was in good health and urged the public to be wary of misleading posts online.
Gomez said the PCO is monitoring the posts and gathering evidence for legal action.
“We are tracking and documenting posts and identifying those involved. Charges will be filed once the evidence is complete,” he said.