Eman Pacquiao steps into his own ring



For the young athlete, the mission is simple but deeply personal.

“Siyempre to become a world champion, to become a great boxer na ina-admire ng mga kabataan. From noone to someone, parang ganoon,” Pacquiao said.

That ambition anchors everything he does. While opportunities in entertainment and endorsements have started to open up, he is quick to draw the line between passion and priority.

“My priority right now is professional boxing. Mga ganito ganyan (endorsement), ’yung sa show business ay kapag wala pa akong laban,” he said.

Still, stepping into a different spotlight has given him a new kind of challenge. His first acting experience, he admits, came with both excitement and nerves.

“Yes, na-enjoy ko at kinabahan ako at the same time,” he said. “Ganoon pala kahirap ’yon.”

Balancing both worlds requires discipline—a trait he is learning to master one step at a time.

“If boxing, boxing lang talaga. Focus lang ako sa boxing. Kapag matapos ’yung mga boxing nandoon na ako sa mga endorsements. Focus. One at a time.”

Beyond the Legacy

Being the son of a global boxing icon inevitably comes with comparisons, but Eman approaches it with clarity rather than pressure. Guidance from his father remains present, rooted in values that extend beyond technique.

“Ina-advice-an niya po ako minsan sa training na always stay disciplined. Kumain ng tama. Matulog sa tamang oras,” Eman said.

There is also the possibility of sharing the training space again soon.

“Maybe sa next fight, kaya abangan niyo na lang po. This year, yes,” he said.

Yet even as he acknowledges the influence, Eman is firm about building a distinct identity.

“They will know the difference because Manny Pacquiao is Manny Pacquiao. Eman Bacosa Pacquiao is Eman Bacosa Pacquiao,” he said. “In terms of being godly, we are both the same in faith. We are both loving.”

Staying Grounded

Off the ring, curiosity around his personal life continues to follow him, but Eman keeps his focus steady.

“Right now, naka-focus lang ako sa boxing ko at sa pamilya ko,” he said.

He describes actress Jillian Ward simply and sincerely—as a “good friend.” When pressed further, he chooses privacy over headlines, offering only a brief smile and: “Secret.”

Learning the Spotlight

As his visibility grows, so does his circle of mentors. Working alongside Piolo Pascual in a recent endorsement introduced him to a different kind of guidance—one that speaks to confidence and presence.

“Sinasabi ko sa kanya (kay Piolo) kinakabahan ako sa ganito-ganyan, kasi hindi talaga ako sanay sa mga ganitong bagay. Ina-advice-an niya ako na huwag ako kabahan at i-enjoy ko lang ang mga moment na ganito,” Emann said.

“Sabi niya (when it comes to showbiz) be thankful and enjoy lang,” he added.

Even with these new experiences, his lifestyle remains grounded in the discipline of an athlete.

“I eat healthy food. I Exercise. I keep my body shaped all the time para rin sa mga fight. Para kapag mayroon akong fight hindi ako mahirapan mag-reduce ng timbang o magpa-condition ng katawan,” he explained.

In a world eager to compare, Eman Pacquiao is choosing to define himself—through focus, faith, and the slow, deliberate climb toward greatness. The name may be familiar, but the story unfolding is unmistakably his own.