James Blanco talks about distance, fatherhood, and healing

The actor reflected on how much of his life has been spent navigating independence, admitting that solitude has long been part of his personal journey.

“Alam mo ang tatay isang pindot lang naman yan, eh. Wala nang maraming salita. Kilalang-kilala ako ng mga anak ko kilala nila ang ugali ko.”

For Blanco, the bond between a father and his children should not require constant explanations or grand gestures. He believes his children know him well enough to understand his personality and intentions.

A Father’s Pain Beneath the Silence

As the conversation turned to whether he was waiting for his children to reconnect with him, Blanco acknowledged the emotional complexity behind the situation.

He emphasized that he is not a difficult person to deal with, but he struggles when he feels emotional distance from those closest to him.

“Hindi ako yung taong hindi mahirap i-please. Ayoko lang ng taong matigas ang puso.”

While the actor did not go into every detail of the situation, it became clear that unresolved feelings still linger within the family.

When asked why he does not simply initiate communication again, Blanco revealed that he had already tried many times before.

“Maraming beses na eh pero ayoko naman na. Kasi kung importante ka sa isang tao hindi mo na kailangang isiksik pa.”

For him, forcing a connection can sometimes lead to losing one’s sense of self.

“Hindi mo kailangang i-fit in ang sarili mo kasi kaka-fit in mo sa isang bagay hindi mo alam kung nasaan ka.”

Letting Go While Still Caring

Despite the emotional distance, Blanco made it clear that his concern for his children has never disappeared.

“ Naiisip mo sila pero malalaki na sila.”

His words carried both acceptance and lingering affection—recognizing that his children are now adults who are living their own lives.

Blanco also addressed how personal matters within the family sometimes become public discussion points. At one point, a comment about his separation from his son’s mother surfaced during a conversation on Pinoy Big Brother , something the actor admitted he was not pleased about.

Still, he remains hopeful that, despite distance or misunderstandings, his children are doing well.

Speaking Out Against Gossip

Another topic Blanco addressed was his frustration with rumors and gossip, which he believes can worsen already delicate family situations.

Over the years, speculation about his personal life has circulated online and in showbiz circles. The actor said such talk can sometimes deepen misunderstandings rather than resolve them.

Even so, he stressed that his intentions have always been centered on his role as a father.

For Blanco, the message remains simple: whatever disagreements may exist, his concern ultimately comes from a place of love.

And as he put it plainly in the interview, his motivations have always been clear—“para sa anak lang naman ako.”