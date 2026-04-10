Pablo takes president role as 1Z Entertainment reshuffles leadership

SB19 leader Pablo has assumed the role of president of 1Z Entertainment following a leadership reorganization aimed at expanding the company’s operations and artist development efforts.
The agency, founded by Pablo along with SB19 members Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, announced a revamped executive structure to support its next phase of growth.
Julian De Dios has been elevated to chief executive officer, taking over day-to-day operations after previously serving as chief operating officer. The SB19 members will remain involved as part of the board of directors, maintaining an active role in shaping the company’s direction.
The restructuring also includes key leadership appointments across departments. Celine Ferros was named general manager, joined by Pamela Cortez as sales and marketing director, Leah Gonzales as artists and repertoire director, Iana Cris Forbes as creative services manager and Gallahan East as marketing communications manager.
The company said the changes are intended to strengthen its focus on artist development while scaling operations for future projects. Pablo is expected to concentrate on creative direction, including expanding the label’s roster and refining its artistic identity.
The leadership shift comes ahead of SB19’s upcoming concert, “Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Finale,” scheduled on 18 April at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.
Beyond live performances, the label is preparing to launch new talent, including a girl group currently in development. The company said it is also scouting additional trainees as part of its long-term plan to grow its artist lineup.