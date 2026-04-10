Pablo takes president role as 1Z Entertainment reshuffles leadership

The company said the changes are intended to strengthen its focus on artist development while scaling operations for future projects. Pablo is expected to concentrate on creative direction, including expanding the label’s roster and refining its artistic identity.

The leadership shift comes ahead of SB19’s upcoming concert, “Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Finale,” scheduled on 18 April at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

Beyond live performances, the label is preparing to launch new talent, including a girl group currently in development. The company said it is also scouting additional trainees as part of its long-term plan to grow its artist lineup.