SB19’s Pablo is real ‘Pinuno’ as he turns 1Z Entertainment President

1Z Entertainment (1Z), the trailblazing artist management and multimedia agency co-founded by SB19, is charging into its next chapter with Pablo Nase at the helm as President.
The pioneering Filipino artist and visionary, who built 1Z from the ground up alongside his fellow SB19 members, is now focusing his passion on shaping the company’s artistic direction and elevating its roster of homegrown talent.
Pablo Nase, a founding CEO and key architect of 1Z’s meteoric rise, shared his excitement: “Building 1Z from the ground up alongside my fellow artists has been one of my proudest achievements. As we grow, it’s essential to bring in leaders who share our passion for Filipino music and have the expertise to scale our operations.”
Under Pablo’s leadership, 1Z is deepening its investment in the Philippine music industry with a refreshed strategic structure. Julian de Dios steps up as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after four years of fueling the company’s growth, while Celine Ferros joins as General Manager. A Warner Music Group (WMG) veteran, Ferros was pivotal in expanding domestic artist businesses and now brings her expertise to professionalize 1Z’s operations.
Celine Ferros added: “1Z Entertainment continues to redefine the achievements attainable for a home-grown artist management, on both a local and international scale. Because 1Z was built by artists for artists, our purpose is unified: to provide unwavering support for local talent. We are deeply committed to championing Filipino music.”
The team around Pablo is bolstered by top talents: Meya Cortez as Sales & Marketing Director (from WMG and media production), Leah Gonzales promoted to A&R Director for talent scouting and career elevation, Iana Forbes as Creative Services Manager (co-founder of 1032 Lab) for emotionally resonant projects, and Gallahan East as Marketing Communications Manager for powerhouse campaigns.
With Pablo Nase leading the charge, 1Z Entertainment is primed to innovate, amplify Philippine artists, and dominate the global stage with bold vision and artist-first purpose.