One arrested, five others on the run in 'cake modus' robbery

After freeing themselves from their restraints, police said that the victims reported the incident to the Novaliches Police Station 4.

Thereafter, a suspect named “Regin” was arrested by authorities through a follow-up operation which revealed that the suspects had rented their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Innova, from an individual called Maureen.

Regin was seized on the following day due to the GPS tracker that was placed in the Mazda revealing that they were somewhere near Litex in Quezon City.

Recovered from the suspect were a firearm and multiple belongings of the victim.

They are set to be charged with robbery and for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Aside from Regin, the victim was also able to identify five other individuals whom police have given nicknames of “Herbert,” “Crispin,” “Chagibis,” “Jeanalyn,” and “Jhen,” all of whom had related crimes in their records.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio urged residents of the city to report to authorities with regards to any information regarding the remaining suspects.