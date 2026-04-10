Nueva Ecija farmer cuts costs, boosts yield

A key part of the method is the use of fish amino acid, an organic solution made from fermented fish waste and molasses. Applied throughout the growing season, it helps improve nutrient absorption and soil condition. “Dahil po sa fish amino acid, hindi na po ako gumagamit ng pesticide at herbicide,” he said.

The cost savings have translated into stronger margins. Bolos said he was able to sell palay at P26 per kilo, while production costs were around P10 per kilo—well below the typical P14 in Nueva Ecija.

Adoption of the method is expanding, with most of the association’s farmland now using the protocol and reporting consistent results. Farmers from other regions have also begun applying the technique, seeing improvements in their harvests.