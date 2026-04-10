Nueva Ecija farmer cuts costs, boosts yield

A local farmer’s decades-long experiment is drawing attention for showing that higher rice yields do not have to come with higher costs.
Danilo Bolos, head of the Crisol Bagong Pag-asa Irrigators Association, has developed a cultivation method that nearly doubles output while reducing fertilizer expenses—offering a practical approach as farmers grapple with rising input prices.
On a 10-hectare demonstration farm, his protocol produced about 10 metric tons per hectare, far above the usual 5 to 6 metric tons many farmers consider a strong harvest. “Lamang po tayo kasi napakaswerte na kapag nakaani sila ng lima hanggang anim na tonelada,” Bolos said. “Kaya kadalasan nasa ganun lang sila.”
The system focuses on adjusting fertilizer use rather than eliminating it. Bolos begins with ammonium sulfate, followed by carefully timed applications of balanced fertilizers and potassium to support plant growth and grain development. This approach cuts fertilizer costs by at least 25 percent, easing one of the biggest burdens on farm budgets.
A key part of the method is the use of fish amino acid, an organic solution made from fermented fish waste and molasses. Applied throughout the growing season, it helps improve nutrient absorption and soil condition. “Dahil po sa fish amino acid, hindi na po ako gumagamit ng pesticide at herbicide,” he said.
The cost savings have translated into stronger margins. Bolos said he was able to sell palay at P26 per kilo, while production costs were around P10 per kilo—well below the typical P14 in Nueva Ecija.
Adoption of the method is expanding, with most of the association’s farmland now using the protocol and reporting consistent results. Farmers from other regions have also begun applying the technique, seeing improvements in their harvests.