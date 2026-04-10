New GPCCI president

The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) elected Dr. Christian Scheld as president on 8 April, putting an industrial operator at the center of a push by German firms to widen their footprint in Southeast Asia.
It comes as companies in Germany, after years of near-stagnation at home and a more complicated China, are recalibrating supply chains and scanning alternative markets for durable footholds.
The Philippines, with a large consumer base and a run of infrastructure projects, is moving up that list.
Scheld, who runs Konecranes Philippines, has spent years in material-handling and cross-border operations, the kind of work that sits behind ports and warehouses.
Chambers do the quiet work. They set meetings, smooth rules, keep deals moving.
GPCCI said it would continue building "structured dialogue" between German and Philippine partners. That means more companies testing the market and some staying.
The new board pulls from finance and manufacturing, including executives from Allianz PNB Life and Pegotec.