Germany shops Asean

The matchmaking runs online from 15 June to 3 July, pairing qualified Asean companies with German buyers in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings. Participation is free for suppliers.

The initiative is organized by the German Federal Association of Materials Management, Purchasing and Logistics together with the network of German chambers across Southeast Asia.

Its aim is straightforward: diversify supply chains and widen the pool of manufacturing partners.

“We are proud to provide a platform that brings German buyers and Filipino suppliers together,” said Christopher Zimmer, executive director of the chamber.

Germany’s purchasing community has been looking harder at Southeast Asia in recent years as companies rethink supply chains strained by geopolitical tension and pandemic shocks.

Asean now ranks among the top global sourcing regions for German firms, alongside India and Eastern Europe.

Since launching in 2022, the program has drawn more than 100 German buying companies and over 300 suppliers, generating more than 1,000 scheduled business meetings.

Philippine exporters, especially those producing metal components, plastics, electronics and engineered assemblies, are being urged by the Department of Trade and Industry to seize the opening.