CCI France Philippines names Philip Mareschal as president

The CCI France Philippines has appointed Philip Mareschal as its new president for the 2026–2028 term.
Mareschal, head of property management at JLL Philippines, brings experience within the chamber, having served as vice president, sustainability committee chairman and board member since 2021.
He succeeds outgoing president Jacques Christophe Branellec, whose four-year tenure was credited with strengthening the chamber and advancing Franco-Philippine business relations.
Mareschal said he aims to build on the organization’s progress, emphasizing continuity and collaboration within the chamber’s network.
He outlined priorities including strengthening trade and investment between France and the Philippines, supporting member growth, promoting sustainable business practices, enhancing engagement with stakeholders, and fostering a more connected business community.
The chamber said it has full confidence in Mareschal’s leadership as it enters a new phase of development.