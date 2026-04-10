Nartatez seeks DSWD help to ease shelter congestion

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday said the PNP will work closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to address concerns over possible overcrowding in youth shelters amid strict curfew enforcement.

Nartatez said coordination is needed as stakeholders warned that local Bahay Pag-asa facilities could be overwhelmed if large numbers of minors are rescued in a single night under the Safer Cities Initiative.