Nartatez seeks DSWD help to ease shelter congestion

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday said the PNP will work closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to address concerns over possible overcrowding in youth shelters amid strict curfew enforcement.
Nartatez said coordination is needed as stakeholders warned that local Bahay Pag-asa facilities could be overwhelmed if large numbers of minors are rescued in a single night under the Safer Cities Initiative.
“Our goal is to protect the youth, not overwhelm the system. By working closely with DSWD, we ensure that rescued minors receive proper care without straining our shelters,” he said.
The Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center earlier urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government to review the blanket curfew policy, citing risks of arbitrary arrests and overcrowding in shelters.
Nartatez maintained that the curfew is a preventive measure.
“The curfew is a preemptive shield. It reduces the window of opportunity for syndicates to exploit minors and keeps our youth away from environments that breed criminality,” he said.
He cited a recent robbery in Cavite involving a 17-year-old suspect as justification for stricter enforcement.
“This incident proves why strict enforcement is necessary. Ang isang bata ay dapat nasa loob ng bahay, nag-aaral o natutulog, hindi humahawak ng armas sa gasolinahan. We are now hunting the adults linked to these suspects,” Nartatez said.