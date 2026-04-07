Youth group calls ‘Safer Cities Initiative’ anti-poor; PNP vows rights safeguards

The group questioned the basis for the 10 p.m. curfew for minors, saying it could arbitrarily restrict movement and legitimate activities.

“Not everyone has the luxury of an ID to immediately show the police or barangay tanod, especially if law enforcers are trained with a bias against those who they suspect to be out-of-school or unemployed youth by their mere manner of expressing themselves. The same goes for those who are informally employed such as helpers, errand boys, and vendors,” the group added.

SPARK also warned that the broader initiative could expose young people and ordinary citizens to risks, citing past incidents of alleged abuse during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group said it has long opposed similar measures, noting it previously challenged curfew ordinances for minors before the courts in 2017.

Meanwhile, PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil Nartatez Jr. assured that police will enforce the rules within the bounds of the law and with full respect for civil liberties.

Nartatez said all personnel have been instructed to strictly follow operational procedures anchored on human rights and the rule of law, with coordination required with local government units down to the barangay level.

“We are here to serve and protect, not to impose without purpose. While we are intensifying our presence to ensure that local ordinances are strictly followed, I want to be clear that the rights of our citizens remain paramount,” Nartatez said.

“We will enforce the law with firmness but always with the utmost respect for the dignity and civil liberties of the people we serve,” he added.

He also reminded police personnel against abuse of authority and stressed the need for proper implementation of policies.

“I remind our personnel to enforce these rules in accordance with the rule of law. Do not abuse your power. The police will closely coordinate with local government officials to make sure that the policies are being properly implemented,” he said.

Nartatez also urged public cooperation, particularly from parents.

“Nagpapaalala rin tayo sa publiko na sumunod sa mga ordinansang ipatutupad ng mga awtoridad. Pinapayuhan natin ang mga magulang na bantayan din ang mga aktibidad ng inyong mga anak na menor de edad,” he said.

Remulla on Monday announced stricter enforcement of local ordinances under the “Safer Cities Initiative,” including a 10 p.m. curfew for minors, limits on videoke sessions until 10 p.m. except during permitted events, and a ban on shirtless individuals in public spaces.

The program will initially be implemented in Metro Manila before expanding to other urban areas nationwide.