Tourism industry ‘wary, jittery’ over reported Frasco departure amid ASEAN hosting

Tourism stakeholders also described Frasco’s leadership using two words that repeatedly surfaced among stakeholders: “visionary” and “transformative.”

Within the Department of Tourism, sources said some officials were emotional following the reports, with several undersecretaries allegedly seen in tears.

Private sector stakeholders likewise expressed disappointment, saying several initiatives and programs launched under Frasco were still in progress.

Michelle Taylan, founder and president of the Global Business Tourism Association, reportedly said industry players had seen firsthand how much work Frasco invested in the job.

“We feel sad. We feel it’s a loss,” Taylan told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Even from the start, we saw how hard she worked. She was the one pushing things forward. She worked nonstop. We hoped she could have finished her term because it was already nearing the point where the projects she started could have been completed properly,” she added.

Taylan also said the tourism sector had hoped Frasco would remain in office long enough to complete ongoing initiatives.

She said it would have been better if the secretary had been allowed to use her remaining time in office to continue her work, noting that several projects were already nearing completion.

“Before any change takes effect, it would have been better to use the remaining time so the secretary could still perform her duties. I’m sure she still had many things she could accomplish in her remaining days. It’s unfortunate because things will start all over again even though her term was already nearing completion — another waste of time, money, and effort,” Taylan said.

Gains during Frasco’s tenure

The reported resignation also comes after the tourism sector recorded several milestones in 2025 under the Department of Tourism.

Among the major achievements was the historic arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in the Philippines, which recognized 108 establishments in Manila and Cebu, including one Two-Star, eight One-Star, 25 Bib Gourmand, and 74 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants.

The country also hosted the first Terra Madre Asia and the Pacific in Bacolod City, bringing together chefs, producers, policymakers, and advocates to promote sustainable food systems across the region.

The DOT also rolled out its 2024–2028 Food and Gastronomy Tourism Roadmap and launched Local Market Tourism as a new sub-product aimed at strengthening cultural and culinary tourism offerings.

The department likewise hosted SALAAM 2025 Expo, a Muslim travel trade show that generated about P1.8 million in sales, highlighting the potential of Halal and Muslim-friendly tourism.

Preparations have also been underway for major global tourism engagements, including the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu and the United Nations Tourism Global Forum on Gastronomy.

According to the DOT, a total of 19 new international direct flight routes were launched in 2025, linking Philippine gateways such as Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Kalibo with cities across Asia, Oceania, North America, and Eastern Europe.

The department also introduced new tourism initiatives such as the Transit Tour Program and Medical Concierge Services, designed to enhance travel experience and support the country’s medical and wellness tourism sector.

Tourism infrastructure and workforce programs were also expanded, including support for tourism workers affected by calamities and assistance for micro, small, and medium enterprises through the Turismo Asenso Loan Program.