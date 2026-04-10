LTO employs four-day work week for non-client services

The Land Transportation Office announced this Thursday that it was going to be applying a four day work schedule for employees that did not directly work with clients.
Based on the agency’s advisory, the said workers would be in the office from Monday to Thursday while Friday will be shifted to a work from home setup.
The LTO clarified that frontline services such as license registration would maintain their previous schedules as officials will still be present at the main office for all weekdays.
It noted that the measure was meant to abide by the national government’s call for national agencies to conduct energy saving measures as part of the ongoing oil crisis.
The nationwide initiative was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last March 6 through Section 3 of Memorandum Circular No. 114.
“To further reduce building energy load and transport fuel use, agencies shall adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement, through a compressed workweek or a designated common day for work-from-home arrangements,” the provision stated.