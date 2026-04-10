DepEd implements 4-day onsite workweek amid rising energy cost

The Department of Education (DepEd) has adopted a four-day onsite workweek for its offices as part of government efforts to reduce energy consumption amid rising fuel and electricity costs.
In a memorandum, DepEd employees will report for onsite work from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be conducted through a work-from-home setup from 10 April to 5 June.
"School heads shall ensure that the implementation of WFH arrangement does not disrupt essential school operations and that appropriate staffing arrangements are in place, as necessary,” the agency said.
DepEd said the measure is aligned with the Executive branch's conservation efforts in response to global pressures on fuel prices and operational costs.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a state of national energy emergency as prices of fuel soar amid the ongoing Middle East war.