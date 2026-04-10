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DepEd implements 4-day onsite workweek amid rising energy cost

TRIBUNE-parents-in-classroom
LOOK: Parents and students help teachers prepare classrooms at Betty Go Belmonte Elementary School in Quezon City on Saturday, 3 August 2024, just days before the school’s opening on 5 August. This assistance comes in the wake of Super Typhoon Carina, which necessitated additional time for rehabilitation and clean-up.ANALY LABOR
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The Department of Education (DepEd) has adopted a four-day onsite workweek for its offices as part of government efforts to reduce energy consumption amid rising fuel and electricity costs.

In a memorandum, DepEd employees will report for onsite work from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be conducted through a work-from-home setup from 10 April to 5 June.

TRIBUNE-parents-in-classroom
OVP shifts to four-day workweek amid fuel price hike

"School heads shall ensure that the implementation of WFH arrangement does not disrupt essential school operations and that appropriate staffing arrangements are in place, as necessary,” the agency said.

DepEd said the measure is aligned with the Executive branch's conservation efforts in response to global pressures on fuel prices and operational costs.

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PCO nagkasa ng hybrid work arrangement upang makatipid sa gasolina

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a state of national energy emergency as prices of fuel soar amid the ongoing Middle East war.

Department of Education (DepEd)
fuel crisis PH

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