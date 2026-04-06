OVP shifts to four-day workweek amid fuel price hike



Under the new arrangement, the OVP will be open to the public Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



On Fridays, personnel will be on WFH status, with only the Central Records Unit remaining physically open to receive documents.



President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier ordered a temporary four-day workweek wihin the Executive branch to adopt energy conservation measures amid the ongoing Middle East war.