OVP shifts to four-day workweek amid fuel price hike

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will adopt a new work schedule aimed at conserving energy and easing commuting costs for employees and the public.
In an advisory issued Monday, 6 April, the OVP said it will enforce a four-day onsite work week with one day of work-from-home (WFH), a shift it described as part of nationwide energy conservation efforts.
"Ipinapatupad ng Office of the Vice President ang sumusunod na work arrangement alinsunod sa Memorandum Circular No. 114," the advisory read.
Under the new arrangement, the OVP will be open to the public Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Fridays, personnel will be on WFH status, with only the Central Records Unit remaining physically open to receive documents.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier ordered a temporary four-day workweek wihin the Executive branch to adopt energy conservation measures amid the ongoing Middle East war.