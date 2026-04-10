Kristine Jane Atienza reaches for the space

Atienza also recalled a particularly challenging moment during the mission, when she had to continue working despite being on her period. She shared that the experience, compounded by physical discomfort, tested her resilience and self-awareness as she carried out demanding tasks such as extravehicular activities.

“It’s a quiet burden that we carry as women; we still need to perform and show up even when we’re not at our best,” she recalled.

Looking back

Inside the HI-SEAS dome years later, Atienza’s childhood dream came full circle in an unexpected way.

“From outside the dome, in my space suit, I could see the Keck Observatory, high and mighty and quiet,” she said. “I would look at it, marvel and chuckle to myself at a joke that only I can understand.”

Atienza’s path to the mission was anything but straightforward. She described it as a mix of persistence, timing and what she calls “probably luck.” Even after shifting careers, she remained active in the space community, eventually focusing on space nutrition and collaborating with international researchers.

“I couldn’t remove astronomy from my system,” she said. “Astronomy then became my literal nightlife.”

Before joining HI-SEAS, she had worked as an investigator for analog missions and even applied to the Lunares Research Station, though scheduling conflicts prevented her from participating as a crew member.

By the time she applied to HI-SEAS, expectations were low.

“I didn’t expect anything, honestly,” she said. “I couldn’t get into HI-SEAS, could I?”

Yet she did — joining a highly accomplished international crew that included scientists, engineers and a pilot. Atienza remembered feeling out of place at times, particularly during quiet moments shared over meals.