AI or fall behind: Microsoft sets 2026 agenda

He described so-called “frontier firms” as those that place AI at the center of operations, using it to enhance employee productivity, streamline processes, improve customer experience and accelerate innovation. These firms, he said, move beyond incremental gains and instead reimagine workflows with AI built into the system.

Citing LinkedIn data, he said the most in-demand capabilities in the emerging workplace include AI literacy, adaptability, process optimization, conflict mitigation and innovative thinking.

“AI adoption will only move as fast as people can move,” Aquino said, emphasizing that organizations must invest in upskilling to unlock the technology’s full potential.

To address this, Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the Department of Education, providing access to digital tools and AI-powered learning platforms to millions of students, teachers and administrators nationwide. The initiative aims to build AI literacy at scale and prepare the future workforce for an increasingly digital economy.

Aquino said the Philippines remains well-positioned to benefit from AI adoption, citing its young workforce, strong presence in global service industries and widespread digital usage. However, he warned that high engagement alone does not guarantee impact.

“The implication is not that the Philippines is behind, but that without intentional action, high engagement will not automatically translate into high impact,” he said.

He added that responsible AI remains a core priority, particularly as adoption accelerates globally. Microsoft is advocating for systems that are secure, transparent and governed, noting that trust will be critical in scaling AI across industries.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting journalism and media organizations, focusing on rebuilding capacity, strengthening trust and managing risks linked to emerging technologies.