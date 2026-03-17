Joaquin Arce opens up on criticism, growth after Pinoy Big Brother



For Joaquin, navigating the noise has become part of the journey.

Choosing Growth Over Negativity

During his thanksgiving celebration with supporters in Quezon City, the young actor reflected on the online comments that surfaced during and after his stint in the reality show.

Instead of reacting emotionally, Joaquin said he tries to approach criticism with reflection and self-improvement in mind.

“Well, for the comments that I’ve seen, honestly, I look at everything in an objective perspective na gusto ko talaga mag-improve as a person. That’s just me. So, when I see something like that, like a criticism, I listen to it. In a way na, okay, is this true? Is this objectively true? How can I take it in?” he expressed.

For Joaquin, criticism—when viewed constructively—can become an opportunity to grow rather than a source of discouragement.

Appreciating Both Sides of the Conversation

While negative remarks are inevitable in the public eye, Joaquin acknowledged that many fans also step forward to defend him online.

He sees these exchanges not as conflict, but as part of the broader conversation that comes with being in the spotlight.

“May mga nang-de-defend naman sa akin, so it’s like, ‘Oh no, he’s not like that’ which I also am grateful for kasi tama din sila. So, if you look at it from both sides, it’s really, you know, kind of agreeable. You’d understand both sides,” he said in an interview with ABSCBN

The experience, he explained, has helped him better understand different perspectives while remaining grounded.

A Heartfelt Celebration With Supporters

If the online world brought challenges, Joaquin’s thanksgiving event offered a powerful reminder of the support surrounding him.

The actor admitted he was deeply moved by the number of people who showed up to celebrate his journey after the show.

“Nakaka-overwhelm talaga. I really didn’t expect this. Wala akong inasahan na ganito. Kaya sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila at sa lahat ng beses na ipinagtanggol nila ako at sa lahat ng mga dinala nila para sa akin, talagang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila,” he mentioned.

What he expected to be a modest gathering quickly turned into something much bigger.

“Sinabi sa akin na may fan event ako today. Hindi nila sinabi kung ilang tao na pupunta or kung sino yung pupunta. So, parang in-assume ko na parang konti lang, o siguro yung mga (malapit lang na) kayang pumunta dito. Pero pag baba ko sa kotse, grabe ang sobrang daming tao. Tapos may mga stalls sa labas na hinanda nila. It’s crazy,” he said.

Looking Ahead

For Joaquin Arce, finishing Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0as Third Big Placer was not just a competition result—it was the beginning of a new chapter.

The journey has introduced him to both praise and criticism, but it has also strengthened his commitment to growth and gratitude.

As he steps into the next phase of his career, Joaquin appears determined to carry forward the lessons he learned inside the house: listen, reflect, improve—and never forget the people who believed in him along the way.