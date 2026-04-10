Ivana Alawi, Joshua Garcia are two lost souls in ‘Love Is Never Gone’

Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi’s gripping tale of romance and survival is a testament that “love hurts, love scars.”
Love Is Never Gone, a collaboration between ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment, is a series set against the colorful and exotic scenery of Morocco. Blending romance with suspense, it follows two lost souls who find love and strength in one another, only to face deception and betrayal that threaten to shatter their happiness.
The series boasts a stellar cast, including Garcia, Alawi, Jameson Blake, Jane Oineza, Michael de Mesa, Epy Quizon, Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra and Dina Bonnevie.
Garcia plays Teo, a devoted son striving for a brighter future for his family. He becomes entangled with Yana (Alawi), a clever thief known as the "Chameleon." What begins as anger evolves into love when Teo discovers that Yana’s crimes stem from her desperate efforts to care for her ailing mother. Yet Yana’s connection to a criminal syndicate leads to betrayal and Teo’s unjust imprisonment, leaving him convinced that she ruined his life.
Years later, pardoned and returned to the Philippines, Teo tries to start anew, only to encounter Gem, the wife of Ace Verona (Jameson Blake), who bears an uncanny resemblance to Yana. As he navigates the Verona family's dangerous world in search of justice, Teo uncovers shocking secrets about Gem’s sacrifice, the family’s corruption, and the high stakes of love and vengeance. Ultimately, he faces a dramatic confrontation where passion, revenge and survival collide, proving that true love can endure even in the face of betrayal.
The series is helmed by acclaimed director Emmanuel Palo (Sta. Niña) alongside Jojo Saguin (Linlang, The Alibi), with celebrated writer Ayi Tamayo (Dirty Linen) crafting the story.
Love Is Never Gone joins Prime Video’s extensive Filipino library, featuring titles like The Silent Noise, The Alibi, LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines, Saving Grace, Linlang and Drag Den with Manila Luzon Seasons 1 and 2. The platform also offers Korean hits, including Siren’s Kiss, Spring Fever, Surely Tomorrow, Nice to Not Meet You, Confidence Queen, Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY, Newtopia, and Marry My Husband, as well as popular anime series like Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Rurouni Kenshin.