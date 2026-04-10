Ivana Alawi, Joshua Garcia are two lost souls in ‘Love Is Never Gone’

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Garcia, Alawi, Jameson Blake, Jane Oineza, Michael de Mesa, Epy Quizon, Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra and Dina Bonnevie.

Garcia plays Teo, a devoted son striving for a brighter future for his family. He becomes entangled with Yana (Alawi), a clever thief known as the "Chameleon." What begins as anger evolves into love when Teo discovers that Yana’s crimes stem from her desperate efforts to care for her ailing mother. Yet Yana’s connection to a criminal syndicate leads to betrayal and Teo’s unjust imprisonment, leaving him convinced that she ruined his life.

Years later, pardoned and returned to the Philippines, Teo tries to start anew, only to encounter Gem, the wife of Ace Verona (Jameson Blake), who bears an uncanny resemblance to Yana. As he navigates the Verona family's dangerous world in search of justice, Teo uncovers shocking secrets about Gem’s sacrifice, the family’s corruption, and the high stakes of love and vengeance. Ultimately, he faces a dramatic confrontation where passion, revenge and survival collide, proving that true love can endure even in the face of betrayal.