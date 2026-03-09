A love that almost was: Dan Villegas returns with 'Almost Us'



Produced by Regal Entertainment and Project 8 Projects, the film continues the creative partnership that has shaped some of the most memorable contemporary love stories on the big screen.

A Story of Timing, Connection, and What Might Have Been

Almost Us explores the complicated emotional space between friendship and romance. At its center are two young people whose lives become deeply intertwined, only to discover that love does not always arrive at the right time.

Their story unfolds through moments of tenderness, humor, and quiet heartbreak—capturing the fragile connections that can change people forever, even when they are not meant to last.

The narrative leans into the delicate tension between possibility and reality, portraying the type of relationship that lingers long after it ends: one that felt real, meaningful, and transformative—yet never quite fully became what it could have been.

From Reality TV to the Big Screen

For JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith, the film marks a major milestone. The pair first caught public attention during their time as housemates on Pinoy Big Brother, where viewers quickly noticed their natural chemistry and genuine camaraderie.

Their onscreen partnership evolved into a fan-favorite pairing online, eventually earning them the collective nickname JMFyang among supporters who followed their journey beyond the reality show.

Almost Us now gives the duo their biggest acting platform yet, placing them at the center of a cinematic love story that explores the emotional uncertainty of young adulthood.

Dan Villegas’ Signature Touch

Villegas has long been known for directing romantic dramas that blend humor, vulnerability, and emotional honesty. His past works—including English Only, Please, The Breakup Playlist, and Walang Forever—have earned critical acclaim while resonating deeply with Filipino audiences.

In Almost Us, he brings that same sensitivity to a younger generation of characters, guiding Ibarra and Smith through a narrative built around the messy realities of love that almost happened.

Early preview clips released online have already sparked excitement among fans, offering glimpses of intimate scenes that highlight the pair’s easy rapport and the film’s reflective tone.

A New Generation Love Story

With a seasoned director at the helm and two emerging stars stepping into the spotlight, Almost Us positions itself as a fresh entry in the evolving landscape of Filipino romance films.

More than just a love story, it promises to capture a universal feeling familiar to many—the quiet ache of wondering what might have been.

When Almost Us arrives in cinemas nationwide on May 6, audiences will witness the beginning of a new screen pairing and a story that speaks to the beauty, fragility, and lingering memory of love that was almost ours.