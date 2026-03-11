GotSoul MNL turns up the volume on BGC dining

Inside, sound dictates the tempo. Jazz melts into soul; funk slips into house. Selectors build journeys rather than playlists; the system calibrated for warmth and clarity. The goal isn’t volume; it’s fidelity.

In the kitchen, celebrated Michelin-starred chef Chele Gonzalez approaches food the same way a DJ approaches a set — layered, referential, deeply personal.

“This is a personal project where we all get together. We have a common ground, and that is music,” he said. “So, part of what we offer at GotSoul is food, and that is one of my sides, but also my side as a DJ and as a person who’s been in the music industry for 30 years.”

He resists the traditional hierarchy. “The food here is curated. I call myself, instead of the chef, the curator of the food. It’s something that is fun, simple, comforting, modern and with roots in different fields.”

Spanish tapas anchor the menu, but Filipino flavors run through it with intention — Adobo Chicken Croquetas; Humba recast as crisp bites; Cebu lechon folded into paella; kinilaw sharpened for a contemporary table.