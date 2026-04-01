Ate Gay reveals Heart Evangelista’s quiet support during cancer battle

In a candid revelation, comedian Ate Gay opened up about the people who supported her during her battle with cancer, singling out Heart Evangelista as one of her strongest pillars.

Speaking on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Ate Gay expressed gratitude as she recalled how Evangelista quietly extended help when she needed it most. “Napakabuti ni Heart,” she said, describing the actress as someone she had long admired even before they developed a personal connection.