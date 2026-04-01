Ate Gay reveals Heart Evangelista’s quiet support during cancer battle

In a candid revelation, comedian Ate Gay opened up about the people who supported her during her battle with cancer, singling out Heart Evangelista as one of her strongest pillars.
Speaking on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Ate Gay expressed gratitude as she recalled how Evangelista quietly extended help when she needed it most. “Napakabuti ni Heart,” she said, describing the actress as someone she had long admired even before they developed a personal connection.
According to Ate Gay, Evangelista’s team reached out after news of her illness became public, with the actress providing regular support. “Monthly niya po ’ko binibiyayaan,” she said, adding that Evangelista had even offered to bring her to Singapore for treatment.
“Isa ’yon sa mga binigay sa ’kin ni Lord, at napakasuwerte ko na may tumulong sa akin,” she said. “Mahal ako nila, at marami pa pong iba.”
Ate Gay also thanked Chaye Cabal-Revilla, whom she credited for handling her hospitalization and medical expenses at Asian Hospital, including costly immunotherapy sessions.
She also acknowledged several personalities who extended help, including Coco Martin, Jolo Revilla, Mark Lapid, Lito Lapid, and Allan K, who also provided work opportunities.
“Nakita ko silang lahat sa panahon na kailangan ko sila, kahit ’di ko hiningi,” Ate Gay said. “Kusa silang dumating sa buhay ko, kusa silang nagbigay.”
The comedian first revealed her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in September 2025 through Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, prompting an outpouring of support from the public and entertainment industry. She later shared that she had completed both radiation and chemotherapy.