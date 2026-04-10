HACKING THE GENDER GAP

Kursh emphasized that, while cybersecurity is often seen as a male-dominated field, the barriers are rooted in perception and access rather than ability, which makes initiatives like InnovateHer vital.

The program featured keynote addresses from Chiqui Escareal-Go, who spoke on leadership and innovation, and Liat Azulay of Amdocs, who shared her journey as a female leader in tech.

Ofek Venecianer, economic counsellor and head of TradeILPhilippines, presented an overview of Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem, highlighting that cybersecurity is one of the main sectors identified by the mission as relevant and important for Israel-Philippine partnership.