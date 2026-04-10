HACKING THE GENDER GAP

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh hosted in her home InnovateHer: Israel-Philippines Cybersecurity Brunch, a gathering that brought together women leaders in the fields of technology, cybersecurity, business, medicine and media.
It created a space where women could connect, share experiences and spark new collaborations, highlighting the growing role of women in cybersecurity and innovation.
Kursh emphasized that, while cybersecurity is often seen as a male-dominated field, the barriers are rooted in perception and access rather than ability, which makes initiatives like InnovateHer vital.
The program featured keynote addresses from Chiqui Escareal-Go, who spoke on leadership and innovation, and Liat Azulay of Amdocs, who shared her journey as a female leader in tech.
Ofek Venecianer, economic counsellor and head of TradeILPhilippines, presented an overview of Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem, highlighting that cybersecurity is one of the main sectors identified by the mission as relevant and important for Israel-Philippine partnership.
The sector enjoys strong demand from the Philippine side, and Israel is well known for its advanced and proven cybersecurity solutions.
Israeli companies including Amdocs, Check Point Software Technologies with local partner IPV Network and DeviceTotal showcased their solutions, while Dr. Carmit Yadin of DeviceTotal added her perspective as a founder and innovator.
The event underscored Israel’s global leadership in cybersecurity, with more than 550 companies and $14 billion in annual cyber exports.