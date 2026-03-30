Shifting online: Israel eyes cyber role in Philippines amid rising threats

TAGUIG CITY — Israel is seeking to expand its cybersecurity presence in the Philippines as both countries deepen economic and technology ties amid growing concerns over cyberattacks targeting government institutions, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
Speaking at a cybersecurity forum hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Manila, Ofek Venecianer, head of the Israeli Economic Mission to the Philippines, said bilateral economic relations are gaining “very great momentum,” with cybersecurity identified as a key area for cooperation.
Venecianer pointed to the July 2025 visit of Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, during which Israeli and Philippine officials signed the first protocol of the Joint Economic Committee. The agreement outlined priority sectors and next steps to strengthen economic engagement.
“One of the sectors that we identified as very relevant and important for the relationship was definitely cybersecurity,” Venecianer said in an interview. She explained that the sector is driven by strong demand from the Philippines and Israel’s reputation for advanced and proven cybersecurity solutions.
Highlighting the country’s vulnerability, Venecianer noted that the Philippines is among the most targeted nations in Southeast Asia for cyberattacks affecting government institutions, businesses, and individuals.
“As a result, we’ve received requests from the Philippine side to be introduced to Israeli cybersecurity companies,” she said.
In August 2025, eight Israeli cybersecurity firms visited the Philippines and met with local stakeholders as part of a business delegation.
“We’re trying to leverage this momentum and bring more players from both sides,” Venecianer said.
The future of war is cyber
Israel’s ambassador to the Philippines, Dana Kursh, stressed that future conflicts are increasingly shifting into cyberspace, warning that countries like the Philippines are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks.
“We need not just to deal with the physical conflicts that have happened in the Middle East. [W]e also need to equip ourselves to benefit from technological advancement without being paralyzed by it,” she said.
Kursh cited attempts by the Iranian government to disrupt Israeli hospitals through cyberattacks as an example of the growing threat.
“I don’t want cybersecurity or any other innovative tool to be used against someone,” she said. “We have to find ways to think together and prepare not for the distant future, but for the present, to protect our citizens from both ballistic missiles and hackers who seek to cause harm.”
Stronger cyber ties
Venecianer said discussions are ongoing for potential partnerships and memorandums of understanding. She emphasized that Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem relies on close coordination between government and private sector entities, including agencies that support knowledge-sharing and best practices.
“For the Philippines to adopt these technologies efficiently, it has to come together with government support,” she said. “We’re working on it and hope it will materialize soon.”
Venecianer also expressed optimism about expanding Israeli cybersecurity activity in the Philippines, citing growing interest from Israeli firms.
“We’re definitely seeing more and more interest from the Israeli side to enter the Philippine market,” she said. “Our main goal is to help Israeli companies and startups expand globally. When it comes to cybersecurity, they clearly see the potential in the Philippine market.”
She added that interest is mutual, with companies seeking local partners to establish a presence.
“I think it goes both ways,” she said. “From our perspective, the Philippines is one of the leading sectors with the highest interest from the Israeli side.”
The Embassy of Israel in Manila hosted the “InnovateHer” event on 26 March in Taguig City, bringing together cybersecurity stakeholders from Israel and the Philippines to foster partnerships in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and health technology.