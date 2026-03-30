Shifting online: Israel eyes cyber role in Philippines amid rising threats

The future of war is cyber

Israel’s ambassador to the Philippines, Dana Kursh, stressed that future conflicts are increasingly shifting into cyberspace, warning that countries like the Philippines are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“We need not just to deal with the physical conflicts that have happened in the Middle East. [W]e also need to equip ourselves to benefit from technological advancement without being paralyzed by it,” she said.

Kursh cited attempts by the Iranian government to disrupt Israeli hospitals through cyberattacks as an example of the growing threat.

“I don’t want cybersecurity or any other innovative tool to be used against someone,” she said. “We have to find ways to think together and prepare not for the distant future, but for the present, to protect our citizens from both ballistic missiles and hackers who seek to cause harm.”

Stronger cyber ties

Venecianer said discussions are ongoing for potential partnerships and memorandums of understanding. She emphasized that Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem relies on close coordination between government and private sector entities, including agencies that support knowledge-sharing and best practices.

“For the Philippines to adopt these technologies efficiently, it has to come together with government support,” she said. “We’re working on it and hope it will materialize soon.”

Venecianer also expressed optimism about expanding Israeli cybersecurity activity in the Philippines, citing growing interest from Israeli firms.

“We’re definitely seeing more and more interest from the Israeli side to enter the Philippine market,” she said. “Our main goal is to help Israeli companies and startups expand globally. When it comes to cybersecurity, they clearly see the potential in the Philippine market.”

She added that interest is mutual, with companies seeking local partners to establish a presence.

“I think it goes both ways,” she said. “From our perspective, the Philippines is one of the leading sectors with the highest interest from the Israeli side.”

The Embassy of Israel in Manila hosted the “InnovateHer” event on 26 March in Taguig City, bringing together cybersecurity stakeholders from Israel and the Philippines to foster partnerships in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and health technology.