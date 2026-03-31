Shifting online: Israel eyes cyber role in Phl

She cited the July 2025 visit of Nir Barkat, where both sides signed the first Joint Economic Committee protocol outlining priority sectors.

“One of the sectors that we identified as very relevant and important for the relationship was definitely cybersecurity,” Venecianer said, noting strong demand from the Philippines and Israel’s reputation in the field.

She added that the Philippines is among the most targeted countries in Southeast Asia, prompting requests to connect with Israeli cybersecurity firms. In August 2025, eight Israeli companies visited the country as part of a business delegation.

“We’re trying to leverage this momentum and bring more players from both sides,” she said.

Meanwhile, Israel Ambassador Dana Kursh warned that future conflicts are shifting to cyberspace, citing attempts to disrupt Israeli hospitals through cyberattacks.

“We have to find ways to think together and prepare not for the distant future, but for the present,” she said.

Venecianer said talks on partnerships and agreements are ongoing, stressing the need for strong government support to adopt cybersecurity technologies.

“We’re definitely seeing more and more interest from the Israeli side to enter the Philippine market,” she said.