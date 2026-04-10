Free-for-all PVL semis kicks off

Expect fireworks when the four remaining squads go on a battle royale for the right to step on the biggest stage when action in the round-robin 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals gets underway Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Well-rested top-seeded PLDT faces off against former champion Creamline in the main-game at 6:30 p.m. after No. 2 seed Cignal crosses paths with Final Four first-timer Farm Fresh in the 4 p.m. curtain-raiser.

The High Speed Hitters, who ruled the inaugural PVL on Tour and Invitational to start the season, are determined to get closer to a first-ever AFC finals stint.

PLDT defeated the fourth-seeded Foxies, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22, on 26 March in the qualifying round to secure a spot in the semis.

Bannered by a crack crew led by setter Kim Fajardo, high-scoring wingers Savi Davison, Kim Kianna Dy and Alleiah Malaluan with veteran middles Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes, the High Speed Hitters seemed to have figured out the formula to success after finishing the preliminary round with just two losses.

But head coach Rald Ricafort believes what transpired in the past won’t matter, including PLDT’s straight-sets domination of the Cool Smashers in the prelims, in a back-to-zero round.

“At the back of our minds, we know nothing’s gonna be easy. Anything can happen in a round robin format. So, we really have to work hard to achieve the result we want,” Ricafort said.

Creamline, on the other hand, needed to go through the dangerous final stage of the Play-in tournament after suffering a five-set loss to the Super Spikers in the qualifying round.

Banking on their championship experience and familiarity playing in do-or-die games, the 10-time titlists eliminated Akari, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16, last Tuesday for a semis return following a disappointing sixth place finish in the mid-season Reinforced Conference.

“We have to be consistent in how we play and move inside the court. The most important thing for us is our preparation for our next games, especially this Saturday. Actually, it’s a big game since we got beat in three sets by PLDT in our last game,” Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Creamline will rely on its battle-hardened core led by Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Bernadeth Pons, returning Jema Galanza, Pangs Panaga and pair of decorated setters in Kyle Negrito and Jia Morado-de Guzman.

Meanwhile, Cignal fresh off a 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15, win over the Cool Smashers before the Holy Week break, will try to exploit the inexperience of Farm Fresh in its return to the semifinals since a fourth-place finish in the PVL On Tour.

The Super Spikers bested the Foxies in four sets in their prelims meeting two months ago but head coach Shaq delos Santo is well aware that teams play differently in the playoffs.

“To be honest, this is going to be very challenging for us, especially for me. But I am sure the team will work harder and play better come the semis,” he said.