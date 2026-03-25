Top squads chase PVL semis berths

Top-seeded PLDT takes on Farm Fresh at 4 p.m. while traditional powerhouse squads Cignal and Creamline battle at 6:30 p.m. in a rematch of their five-set classic.

The High Speed Hitters are looking to replicate their five-set win over the Foxies, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-10, to secure a spot in the round robin Final Four.

But while PLDT is coming off a loss to Nxled to end the preliminaries, Farm Fresh has built momentum heading into the qualifying round with a three-game romp over Choco Mucho, Creamline and Akari.

The Foxies are banking on the trio of Ces Molina, Royse Tubino and Trisha Tubu to continue their hot run against a High Speed Hitters side that have high-scoring winger Savi Davison, Alleiah Malaluan, Kim Kianna Dy and middle blockers Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes, with Kim Fajardo orchestrating play.

“I think the team is already building a strong chemistry. With just a single look we already know what we need to do to build chemistry,” Molina said.

Meanwhile, the Cool Smashers avoided going down the dangerous Play-in tournament, where all games are a must-win after outlasting the Super Spikers, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 26-28, 16-14, to end the preliminaries last Saturday.

Veteran Alyssa Valdez came up with vintage production of 22 points, 13 digs and 13 excellent receptions for the 10-time champion squad, hoping to return on top after a title-less 2025.

“It’s a reminder that I can still do it. And I’ll just do my part in practice so if my number is called, I’m ready. It’s not more of trying to prove anything, but just trying to stick together and making sure that my teammates and I are on the same page,” Valdez said.

Backstopping Valdez are Dij Rodriguez, Tots Carlos, Pangs Panaga, Bea de Leon and setter Kyle Negrito, who is expected to step up with starting playmaker Jia Morado-De Guzman still doubtful after hurting her right knee in the last game.