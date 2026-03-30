Semis contenders face Holy Week reset

In the Final Four, sister teams PLDT and Cignal lie in wait, ready to face the last survivors in what promises to be a gripping round-robin showdown.

Creamline and Farm Fresh enter with unfinished business after falling short in the Qualifying Round, while Nxled and Akari ride the confidence of survival, having clawed their way through the Play-In knockout stage at the expense of Galeries Tower and Choco Mucho. But if this conference has proven anything, it’s that past results offer little assurance. Momentum can vanish as quickly as it appears, and reputations carry no guarantees in sudden-death scenarios.

What awaits at the FilOil Centre is a pair of high-stakes duels where preparation, mental toughness and in-game composure will outweigh statistics and prior head-to-head results. Farm Fresh faces Nxled at 4 p.m., followed by Creamline against Akari at 6:30 p.m. — two matchups brimming with intrigue and volatility.

The Farm Fresh-Nxled showdown is expected to spotlight a marquee scoring duel between Trisha Tubu and Brooke Van Sickle. Both have been among the league’s most explosive offensive weapons, and while they may neutralize each other, the outcome could hinge on depth and support.

Tubu draws strength from a seasoned core — Ces Molina, Royse Tubino, Riri Meneses, Mylene Paat and Ara Galang, whose experience could prove invaluable in pressure-packed stretches.

Yet Nxled is far from lacking in firepower or composure. Van Sickle is backed by a well-rounded unit featuring Myla Pablo, MJ Phillips, Jonah Escamillan, Chiara Permentilla, Aduke Ogunsanya, EJ Laure and Ranya Musa, complemented by the youthful spark of Lyann de Guzman and the steady orchestration of setter Jules Tolentino.

With both teams capable of surging at any moment, the match may ultimately be decided by tactical adjustments, late-game execution and the ability to minimize costly errors.

If the first match promises intensity, the Creamline-Akari duel could elevate it even further.

Akari enters brimming with confidence after a dramatic five-set escape over Choco Mucho, with Ivy Lacsina hitting peak form at the perfect time. Supported by Eli Soyud, Grethcel Soltones, Fifi Sharma and Ced Domingo, the Chargers have shown they can rise collectively under pressure — a trait that makes them especially dangerous in knockout settings.

But standing in their way is a Creamline squad defined by legacy, resilience and an almost unmatched consistency.

The Cool Smashers have not missed the semifinals since 2017 and have built a dynasty that includes six championships in the last eight conferences, highlighted by a Grand Slam run in 2023-24. Even in the rare instances they fell short, they still finished as runners-up.

Now, they look to lean on that championship DNA. Bernadette Pons is rediscovering her rhythm, Alyssa Valdez continues to deliver vintage performances, and the extended break may prove crucial for Jema Galanza as she works her way back to full strength.

If Creamline regains full form, it won’t just be about reaching the semifinals — it could signal another serious title push.