DOT-8, Tingog launch search for Eastern Visayas standouts

The Department of Tourism in Eastern Visayas and Tingog Party-list have launched a search for outstanding individuals in the region, aiming to highlight stories that inspire younger generations.
The Outstanding Eastern Visayas Awards will recognize individuals who have contributed to the region’s development, cultural heritage, and global recognition.
“Across the diverse and vibrant communities in Eastern Visayas there exists a wealth of inspiring stories – stories of courage in the face of adversity, of leadership grounded in service, and of individuals who quietly yet steadfastly devote their lives to the betterment of others,” said Alexis Yu, executive vice president of Tingog Party-list.
Yu noted that many of these stories remain unheard, limiting opportunities to inspire others and promote best practices.
The awards will cover 10 categories, including arts, governance, entrepreneurship, science, education, environment, health, youth leadership, media, and philanthropy.
DOT regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the initiative aims to recognize individuals who have made a lasting impact on their communities.
“Through the OEVA, we want to recognize the individuals behind our region’s progress – those whose work has brought pride to the Eastern Visayas,” she said.
“Beyond individual recognition, this initiative aims to promote our region’s achievements and effectively change the perspective of those who only view us through the lens of our calamities,” she added.
Nominations are open to individuals from Eastern Visayas or those who have rendered significant service to the region, with entries undergoing a merit-based screening and validation process before final selection.