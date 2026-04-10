DOT-8, Tingog launch search for Eastern Visayas standouts

The awards will cover 10 categories, including arts, governance, entrepreneurship, science, education, environment, health, youth leadership, media, and philanthropy.

DOT regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the initiative aims to recognize individuals who have made a lasting impact on their communities.

“Through the OEVA, we want to recognize the individuals behind our region’s progress – those whose work has brought pride to the Eastern Visayas,” she said.

“Beyond individual recognition, this initiative aims to promote our region’s achievements and effectively change the perspective of those who only view us through the lens of our calamities,” she added.

Nominations are open to individuals from Eastern Visayas or those who have rendered significant service to the region, with entries undergoing a merit-based screening and validation process before final selection.