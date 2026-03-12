DA expands P20 rice program

The initiative also supports the government’s food security program, including the “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” initiative distributed through Kadiwa outlets and other government-backed channels.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing and Consumer Affairs and Kadiwa ng Pangulo Program head Atty. Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra said the program comes at a crucial time for food supply stability.

“This program is timely. Amid tensions in the Middle East that may affect food supply and food prices, it is important to ensure that every Filipino family has sufficient and affordable rice.”

The Maco project, worth P6.8 million, includes improved storage facilities and a hauling truck to support the movement and distribution of farm goods.