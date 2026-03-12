DA expands P20 rice program

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is expanding its P20-per-kilo rice program while strengthening food distribution in Mindanao with the opening of Kadiwa Bagsakan Centers in Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte.
The DA inaugurated a Bagsakan Center in Barangay Elizalde in Maco, Davao de Oro aimed at improving the consolidation and marketing of agricultural products.
The initiative also supports the government’s food security program, including the “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” initiative distributed through Kadiwa outlets and other government-backed channels.
Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing and Consumer Affairs and Kadiwa ng Pangulo Program head Atty. Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra said the program comes at a crucial time for food supply stability.
“This program is timely. Amid tensions in the Middle East that may affect food supply and food prices, it is important to ensure that every Filipino family has sufficient and affordable rice.”
The Maco project, worth P6.8 million, includes improved storage facilities and a hauling truck to support the movement and distribution of farm goods.
More than 500 farmers from 12 associations and cooperatives in the Masara line barangays are expected to benefit.
The DA also turned over a P5-million Kadiwa Bagsakan Center project to the municipal government of Carmen, Davao del Norte. The facility includes a Kadiwa store and a transport vehicle for moving agricultural products to local markets.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government aims to expand the subsidized rice program this year.
“Our goal this year is to reach around 60 million Filipinos and give them access to affordable rice and other essential food through Kadiwa and similar programs,” Tiu Laurel said.