DA says P20 rice program supply sufficient

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. assured beneficiaries that stocks under the initiative remain adequate, with the National Food Authority (NFA) continuously milling palay to replenish inventories being sold at KADIWA centers and other distribution points run by local government units.

“We understand that the conflict in the Middle East is stoking anxiety among many Filipinos, especially those in vulnerable sectors,” Tiu Laurel said. “But acting out of panic will only worsen the situation. We have enough rice buffer, and a good harvest.”

The DA issued the appeal after reports surfaced that certain groups were attempting to overwhelm distribution points, fueling speculation that supplies were running thin.

Meanwhile, FTI President Joseph Lo said the unusually large crowds—particularly outside the DA’s headquarters in Quezon City—have stretched queues and heightened anxiety among beneficiaries even though stocks remain available.

“The long lines create an illusion of shortage,” Lo said, noting that distribution hours have been extended by several hours to accommodate more buyers.

Still, Lo acknowledged that logistics and storage capacity limit the number of consumers who can be served each day.

Distribution continues daily through the program’s registry system, with registered beneficiaries assured access to subsidized rice.

“Beneficiaries do not need to panic or rush,” Lo said. “Rice will be available as long as they are registered in the Benteng Bigas Registry System. Registered individuals are guaranteed eligibility to purchase rice.”

To ensure fair access and prevent hoarding, each beneficiary is allowed to purchase up to 10 kilograms of rice per day.

Major beneficiaries include senior citizens, persons with disabilities, indigent families, solo parents, farmers, fishers, minimum wage earners, and public transport workers.