CLI secures 70-ha Cavite site for Luzon debut

According to CLI, the project's master plan will include commercial, institutional, and estate components to support an integrated, self-sustaining community.

“As we expand beyond our Visayas and Mindanao stronghold, we aim to bring CLI’s brand of service, quality, and thoughtfully planned communities to Luzon, unlocking new economic opportunities, creating jobs, and contributing to sustained regional growth while responding to the evolving needs of Filipino homebuyers,” CLI chairman and CEO Jose R. Soberano III said.

Located near Governor’s Drive and key transport routes, including the Cavite–Laguna Expressway, the property is positioned within a major growth corridor.

The company said the Cavite acquisition is part of its expansion strategy as it continues to widen its landbank with disciplined capital deployment.

It added that the deal is not expected to materially affect its operations or financial condition in the near term.

To date, CLI has developed 132 residential, office, hotel, mixed-use, and township projects across 18 cities in Visayas and Mindanao, and is now expanding into Luzon.