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South Luzon container Phase 1 eyed for completion in 2027

South Luzon container Phase 1 eyed for completion in 2027
ICTSI
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Construction of Phase 1 of the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) is on track, with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Bureau of Customs, and International Container Terminal Services Inc. advancing works on the project.

The DOTR said Friday the Phase 1 construction is scheduled from May to September 2027, with overall completion targeted by 2028. 

South Luzon container Phase 1 eyed for completion in 2027
ICTSI pours $800M into Phl’s 2nd largest container terminal

Once fully developed, the terminal will feature an 800-meter quay, 38 hectares of yard space, and an 18-meter berth depth, with capacity expected to exceed two million twenty-foot equivent annually.

The project, poised to become the country’s second-largest container facility, is expected to support expanding industrial and manufacturing activity in Southern Luzon while easing congestion at Metro Manila ports. 

“The construction of this seaport is in line with the directive of the President to facilitate trade in regions and enhance supply chain throughout the country,” Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

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