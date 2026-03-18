BINI goes global with record Weverse debut, Coachella push

Reintroducing Themselves to the World

For the group, the experience felt both exciting and unfamiliar. Leader Jhoanna admitted that going live on a global platform required a shift in how they connect with their audience.

“Nasanay kami sa livestream namin sa BINI Global (former membership), na pagka-open ng live, game na agad but now it feels different,” she said.

“As much as we can, tina-try namin mag-usap in English para maintindihan nila kasi for sure, hindi nila maintindihan kung bakit kami tumatawa.”

The livestream became more than just a fan interaction—it was an introduction to a wider international audience eager to get to know the group beyond their music.

Sharing Filipino Culture on a Global Stage

During the hour-long session, BINI infused the livestream with elements of Filipino culture, offering global fans a glimpse into their identity.

They celebrated their Weverse debut with a playful performance of a self-styled greeting song, accompanied by a cake and a spread of local street food, which they proudly introduced to viewers. The group also showcased versatility by performing a Korean song and engaging in conversations about both Filipino and Korean cultures.

The livestream highlighted what sets BINI apart: their ability to connect across cultures while staying rooted in who they are.

Straight to Work for Coachella

Following the livestream, the group immediately shifted gears—heading straight into preparations for their upcoming performance at Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

Training has been demanding, with members openly acknowledging the intensity of their current schedule.

“We’ve been having rehearsals and trainings, seven hours, so nakakapagod at times pero no pain, no gain. So it’s all gonna be worth it especially when we’re there,” Aiah shared.

The group is also fine-tuning their visual presentation, ensuring that every detail aligns with the scale of the global stage they are about to step onto.

“Nag-try na po kami mag-fitting po with Ate Ica (stylist), our visual director and mga stylists po na gagawa ng outfits namin,” said Stacey.

Maloi echoed the excitement surrounding their overall concept and styling.

“We’re excited na po talaga sa whole visual look and yung magiging outcome ng look ng BINI.”

She also emphasized the collaborative nature of their creative process.

“Lahat naman po ng concept, kahit anong bagay meron pong input ang BINI, very collaborative naman po ang management namin, stylist namin, lahat tinatanong kung comfortable kami. Yun po talaga ang number one,” she added.

A Send-Off Before the Big Stage

Before flying out to Los Angeles, the group is set to meet fans one more time through a special send-off event.

“We’re gonna perform some of our new songs there and punta na kayo kasi we have some surprises,” Sheena shared.

The upcoming event promises not only performances but also a final celebration with fans who have supported their journey from the very beginning.

A Defining Chapter for BINI

From a record-breaking livestream debut to rigorous preparations for an international festival, BINI is clearly entering a defining chapter in their career.

Their ability to engage a global audience while proudly showcasing Filipino culture reflects a broader movement—one where P-pop continues to gain recognition on the world stage.

As they prepare to represent the Philippines at Coachella, one thing is certain: BINI is not just reaching new heights—they are bringing their identity, music, and story with them every step of the way.