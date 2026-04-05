GENTLEMAN BRAWLER: BAIC B40 Trailmaster turns Vigan into playground

Driving north gives a certain kind of magic. The transition from the concrete jungle and skyscrapers of Metro Manila to the cobblestone, ancestral charm of Vigan City is a pilgrimage of nearly 400 kilometers — a journey that will definitely put the vehicle’s soul to an ultimate test.
But soul-searching will no longer be necessary – not if you have a BAIC B40 Trailmaster as your companion.
The moment I learned that I would be taking this specialized, rugged five-seater SUV for a spin up north, my heart jumped with joy.
At first glance, the Trailmaster is unapologetically aggressive. With its boxy silhouette, five-port LED light ring grille, exposed hinges, and a snorkel that makes you think that you are the master of the universe, it looks like a bad boy ready to pick a fight with the horizon. It is ruggedly handsome, a vehicle that commands attention at every toll stop from CALAX to TPLEX.
Simply put, the Trailmaster is not just macho — it is a brawler with a sophisticated secret.
Gentleman inside
The true surprise of the Trailmaster happens when you climb into the cabin. If the exterior is a brawler, the interior is a gentleman. BAIC — or short for Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation — has crafted a space so elegant, so refined, so sophisticated that you’ll be forgiven if you forget that you’re driving one of the meanest-looking rigs on the road.
First, the stepboards. By merely opening the door, you’ll be treated like royalty as they automatically extend and retract to assist with cabin entry and exit, adding convenience and a premium touch to this rugged, all-terrain vehicle.
When you get inside, you’ll be greeted with microfiber leather seats that are ergonomically designed to cradle you through hours of highway cruising, and the dual-zone automatic climate control that ensures that the sweltering Northern Luzon weather remains firmly outside.
The dashboard is dominated by a crisp 12.8-inch infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster that feels more “premium executive” than “off-road utilitarian.”
It is gentle and meek on the inside, offering a quiet, air-conditioned sanctuary that made the long, congested stretches of the McArthur Highway towards the Ilocandia region feel like a leisurely Sunday stroll. Its panoramic sunroof provides an expansive sky view, enhancing the cabin’s airy feel, which contradicts the Trailmaster’s aggressive exterior.
For a family of five, the roominess is a revelation, providing enough legroom to prevent the usual “are we there yet?” choruses while the rear cargo space is big enough to fit 532 liters — good for three suitcases, two bags, and some Vigan goodies on our way back home.
By the way, the storage area also has a 12V socket and a 220V/400W outlet, making it practical for camping or running electric accessories like portable freezers, laptops, and small camping equipment.
Conquering every terrain
Traveling to Vigan is not just all about the expressways; it’s a journey through the provincial heartlands.
The Trailmaster thrived as the smooth asphalt of the expressways gave way to the unpredictable, rugged terrains of provincial roads. Its 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine, commanding 161 hp and 390 Nm of torque to its 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 265/65R17 all-terrain tires, provided a relentless surge of power.
The ZF 8-speed automatic transmission shifted with buttery smoothness as we bypassed slow-moving jeepneys and tricycles, and navigated the narrow and dusty detours of Agoo and Baung in La Union.
Whether we were maintaining a steady 100 km/h on the TPLEX or crawling through the uneven patches of rural infrastructure with an enchanting view of the West Philippine Sea as backdrop, the body-on-frame chassis remained composed. Its 220mm ground clearance and massive all-terrain tires simply laughed at the deep potholes that would have made a standard crossover cringe, easily turning the rugged terrains of this historic city into a mere playground.
Tech cares
But our journey wasn’t without a challenge.
On our way back to Manila, somewhere in Bauang, we encountered a mechanical problem when one of the tires went soft. In a standard utilitarian vehicle, this could have turned into a dangerous ordeal — a high-speed setback that could definitely ruin the trip.
But not with the Trailmaster. Its Tire Pressure Monitoring System acted as our silent guardian, notifying us of the condition of the tire pressure until we safely found a way to have it pumped back to normal level.
Since we were notified immediately, we were able to pull over at a well-lit gas station and solve the problem right away. This proactive technology is a testament to why the Trailmaster is more than just a weekend warrior; it’s a calculated, intelligent machine designed to keep its driver and passengers safe. What was expected to be trip-ruining disaster was reduced to a 10-minute pit stop
Indeed, the Trailmaster shatters the myth that an all-terrain vehicle must be a bone-jarring, bare-bones experience. It proved itself to be the perfect family car — spacious enough for luggage and loved ones, tech-forward enough for the modern driver, and rugged enough to handle the country’s most challenging terrains.
Perhaps the most impressive feat is its value. At a little less than P2.5 million, it offers the presence and capability of SUVs twice its price without burning a hole in the wallet. It is a vehicle that balances the “bad boy” exterior with a heart of gold.
For its performance, comfort, and life-saving technology that made it easier for us to explore the heritage of the north and wild terrains in between, I can confidently say that the Trailmaster truly deserves a perfect 10. It is not just a car — it is a ticket to adventure.