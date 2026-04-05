GENTLEMAN BRAWLER: BAIC B40 Trailmaster turns Vigan into playground

Gentleman inside

The true surprise of the Trailmaster happens when you climb into the cabin. If the exterior is a brawler, the interior is a gentleman. BAIC — or short for Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation — has crafted a space so elegant, so refined, so sophisticated that you’ll be forgiven if you forget that you’re driving one of the meanest-looking rigs on the road.

First, the stepboards. By merely opening the door, you’ll be treated like royalty as they automatically extend and retract to assist with cabin entry and exit, adding convenience and a premium touch to this rugged, all-terrain vehicle.

When you get inside, you’ll be greeted with microfiber leather seats that are ergonomically designed to cradle you through hours of highway cruising, and the dual-zone automatic climate control that ensures that the sweltering Northern Luzon weather remains firmly outside.

The dashboard is dominated by a crisp 12.8-inch infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster that feels more “premium executive” than “off-road utilitarian.”

It is gentle and meek on the inside, offering a quiet, air-conditioned sanctuary that made the long, congested stretches of the McArthur Highway towards the Ilocandia region feel like a leisurely Sunday stroll. Its panoramic sunroof provides an expansive sky view, enhancing the cabin’s airy feel, which contradicts the Trailmaster’s aggressive exterior.

For a family of five, the roominess is a revelation, providing enough legroom to prevent the usual “are we there yet?” choruses while the rear cargo space is big enough to fit 532 liters — good for three suitcases, two bags, and some Vigan goodies on our way back home.

By the way, the storage area also has a 12V socket and a 220V/400W outlet, making it practical for camping or running electric accessories like portable freezers, laptops, and small camping equipment.