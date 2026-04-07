Iloilo City eyes state of calamity as fuel price surge bites

The city government is expected to base its decision on consolidated reports from frontline agencies and sectors directly hit by the fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, at the provincial level, a similar move is also being considered. Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said Iloilo Province may declare a state of calamity within April, noting that at least two municipalities have already done so at their level.

Should the province proceed with the declaration, it will be able to tap its Php82-million Quick Response Fund (QRF) to provide assistance to affected sectors.

Provincial officials said priority beneficiaries may include the transport sector, such as drivers and operators, as well as farmers and fisherfolk, who are among the most vulnerable to rising fuel costs.

Authorities are currently finalizing the necessary data and documentation to support the potential declaration, as both city and provincial governments brace for the wider impact of the energy crisis.