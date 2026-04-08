Rising Thai leads foreign cast in World Team tilt

The younger sister of highly touted Thai amateur Namo Luangnitikul, Namon is beginning to build her own résumé on the regional junior circuit and now gets the stage to herself in Davao.

Namon has recently been highlighted in the Asian Junior Masters, where she topped her class and drew comparisons to her older sister after both siblings recorded wins in their respective age groups.

She also saw action in JGFP linked events, including previous Interclub campaigns where Thailand’s junior squads stamped their class against Philippine teams, giving her early experience with local conditions and Filipino competition.

At Apo, Namon is expected to anchor Thailand IPGA’s challenge in the 13–18 Division 1 category, bringing a confident all around game and familiarity with regional elite fields.

With her surname already well known in Asian junior golf, thanks to Namo’s exploits in WAGR events and the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open, the younger Luangnitikul has a chance to carve out her own storyline in the Philippines.

She will lead a deep foreign contingent that includes players from Malaysia, Thailand TGA, China, Australia, Indonesia, Japan and an “AR International” squad made up of juniors from Vietnam, Germany, India and other golf developing nations.