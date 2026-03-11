Young guns, global stage

The Philippines will field several other teams in the championship. Teams 2 and 3 will be composed of top junior talents from Mindanao, while Team 4 will feature standout players from Cebu. Four additional squads made up of sponsors’ exempt players have also been named, further boosting the host country’s presence in the tournament.

JGFP officials added that the results of qualifying events in Del Monte, Cagayan de Oro, and Bacolod are still being awaited, with more players expected to earn spots in the Philippine lineup once those tournaments are completed.

Backed and sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), the event is being billed as a landmark international team championship for boys and girls aged 6 to 18.

JGFP president Oliver Gan said preparations are in full swing and described the championship as a major step forward in providing Filipino junior golfers with greater exposure to high-level international competition.

Gan added that the support of NGAP, led by president Martin Lorenzo and secretary-general Bones Floro, has helped generate strong interest from abroad.