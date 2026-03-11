Young guns, global stage

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) has unveiled the initial lineup of Philippine teams set to compete in the JGFP World Junior Team Championship, which will be held next month at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.
Leading the country’s charge in the premier 13–18 division is Philippine Amateur finalist Vito Sarines, who will anchor Philippine Team 1. Joining him are Tristan Jefferson, Geoff Tan, and Nicole Gan, forming one of the host nation’s strongest combinations for the inaugural international event.
The Philippines will field several other teams in the championship. Teams 2 and 3 will be composed of top junior talents from Mindanao, while Team 4 will feature standout players from Cebu. Four additional squads made up of sponsors’ exempt players have also been named, further boosting the host country’s presence in the tournament.
JGFP officials added that the results of qualifying events in Del Monte, Cagayan de Oro, and Bacolod are still being awaited, with more players expected to earn spots in the Philippine lineup once those tournaments are completed.
Backed and sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), the event is being billed as a landmark international team championship for boys and girls aged 6 to 18.
JGFP president Oliver Gan said preparations are in full swing and described the championship as a major step forward in providing Filipino junior golfers with greater exposure to high-level international competition.
Gan added that the support of NGAP, led by president Martin Lorenzo and secretary-general Bones Floro, has helped generate strong interest from abroad.
The World Junior Team Championship will be played across three divisions, all under stroke-play format. Divisions 1 and 2 will be contested over 54 holes, while Division 3 will be played over 36 holes.
Each team will field four players per round, with the best three scores counting toward the daily team total. Final standings will be determined by cumulative scores, with the lowest aggregate declared the winner in each division.
Aside from the team competition, participants will also compete for individual honors, with awards to be given to the top five boys and top five girls in each classification. Team awards will likewise be presented to the champions and runners-up in each group and division, under both the Country Championship and Association International Group categories.
With the Philippines fielding multiple teams and welcoming young talents from across the region, the championship is shaping up to be a milestone event for junior golf in the country, offering the next generation of players a chance to test themselves against international competition.
The initial list of Philippine teams:
13-18 division
Phl Team 1 — Vito Sarines, TJ Padilla, Geoff Tan and Nicole Gan.
Phl Team 2 — Adrian Bisera, Aj Wacan, Thirdy Fernando and Johanna Blair Uyking.
Phl Team 3 — Jared Saban, Travis Cadungog, Brittany Tamayo, and Kimberly Barranquillo.
Phl Team 4 — Sebastian Sajuela, Tashi Balanguan, Marqaela Dy and Lois Lane Go.
Phl Team 5 — Patrick Tambalque, Jacob Gomez, Chloe Ang and Kendra Garingalo.
Phil Team 6 — Enzo Cham, Seth Koa, Mico Ungco and Gab Lapuz.
Phl Team 7 — Rafa See, Jude de Leon, Skippy See and Nathan de Leon.
Phl Team 8 — David Gotong, Zeus Suzara, Shawn Ong and Zuri Bagaloyos.
9-12 division
Phl Team 1 — Brianna Macasaet, Makayla Verano, Penelope Sy and Teagan Tudla.
Phl Team 2 — Mavis Espedido, Jaicee Cervantes, Venus delos Santos and Lucas Revilleza.
Phl Team 3 — Eliana Mendoza, Jordina Mesina, Euan Guesta and Kvan Alburo.
Phl Team 4 — Soleil Molde, Laurence Saban, Marco Senador and Snoe Dalisay.
8-and-under
Phl 1 — Alonso Fabul, Andres Jeturian, Lauro Delen and Blake Sy.
Phl 2 — Ethan Lago, Kassie Morente, Zoey Mascarinas and Asisclo Castañeda.