AI, digital oversaturation driving kids’ return to analog — experts

Time to rewind

From targeting 10,000 steps per day to tracking one’s phone, smartwatches offer many functionalities that no ordinary mechanical clock can provide, making these rechargeable arm pieces all the rage nowadays.

But for 145-year-old Japanese watch brand Seiko, the emerging collectors of its traditional watches are not veteran gentlemen’s club members, but Gen-Zs.

“I’m sure, a lot of people wear smartwatches for its health functions, etc. But wearing a traditional watch still gives a different feeling… traditional time keeping is still special and dear,” Darlene Perez, brand manager for Seiko Philippines, told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview, implying that since analog nostalgic pieces are rare, they have become more special than the more common high-tech ones.

According to her, Seiko Japan granted the Philippines six country-exclusive collections limited to 1,000 pieces per variant because every collection gets sold-out in a week among watch groups or fan clubs. She noted that these clubs include young members with a “growing hobby” of buying the brand’s entry-level watches as “a piece of their heritage” and “fit for their active lifestyle” because of features not present among digital timepieces like automatic winding, water resistance and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) or extra hand for different time zones.