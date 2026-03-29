The girl boss: Life, business lessons from Filipina entrepreneurs

“I’m a b*tch, I’m a lover. I’m a child, I’m a mother. I’m a sinner, I’m a saint. I do not feel ashamed. I’m your hell, I’m your dream. I’m nothing in between. You know you wouldn’t want it any other way.” –“B*tch,” Meredith Brooks.
This Women’s Month, we honor every woman — young and old; babe or b*tch — and everyone in between.
The following women exemplify not only juggling many hats — personal life, career and advocacies — but are even excelling in what they’re doing. Let us learn from how they achieve triumph amid adversity — and thrive in the world of business, where the role of CEO used to be a male-dominated game.
Company president Neelam Gopwani Chainani: ‘Never doubt yourself’
Eyewear chain Vision Express recently had a star-studded launch of its spring-summer 2026 collection, which includes new and trendy sunglasses by luxury brands Miu Miu, Gucci and Prada, to name a few — perfect for summer and all-year-round.
From the collection, the favorites of Neelam Gopwani Chainani, president of House of Branded Lifestyle, the mother company that manages the eyewear store chains Vision Express, Eye Society and Sunglass Gallery, are Miu Miu and Prada shades.
“I’m obsessed with the Miu Miu collection now, with Olivia Rodrigo wearing that classic Miu Miu with the logo on the side. It’s just chic, but it’s feminine, but it’s also a little bit masculine.
It’s very androgynous,” she said. “Another collection that I love is Prada. It’s minimalistic but very chic, so it’s a good mix of both depending on what you’re going for.”
In the same exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the Harvard Business School-educated company president advised other women to “never doubt yourself.”
“A lot of times, we women, we have the best gut feeling. So for Women’s Month, I would say, trust your gut feeling, trust yourself and do what makes you happy and never feel like women are any less. Trust your gut, push forward and be the best that you can be.”
Cristalle Belo-Pitt: Building the future through entrepreneurship
“We spend a lot of our lives taking care of the people we love — our kids, parents, siblings. Don’t forget that you are also important and you should also take care of yourself as an entrepreneur, an empowered woman,” Cristalle Belo-Pitt, managing director of The Belo Group, a beauty, cosmetic and dermatology empire founded by another empowered woman, her mom Dr. Vicki Belo, said as a Women’s Month message.
Belo-Pitt is also the owner of Hearts & Vines, a wine brand she co-owns and manages with husband Justin.
“OK, well, today I am wearing the ‘Future Builder’ from Max Mara. I absolutely love it! I am wearing this beautiful jacket, pants, combo suit. What I love about it is that the color is so timeless and you can even layer it so you can take it off and have lunch with your friend, look quite casual but still smart, and before you enter the boardroom, all you have to do is put on this beautiful jacket and you’re good to go. So it’s absolutely power dressing on a different level for Women’s Month,” she enthused in a DAILY TRIBUNE exclusive during the recent spring-summer collection launch of the Italian luxury label.
Power dressing, however, isn’t complete without sun protection and fragrance especially for summer, Cristalle stressed.
“For me, it’s all about looking good-smelling, and that’s where Belo Essentials comes in… Don’t forget your sunblock… part of power dressing is really to feel confident, to look, feel the part. Honestly, you will only command respect if you take care of yourselves properly… then that is the respect you’re going to get from people. So that is my tip. Don’t forget about skincare because it’s equally important.”
Sheila Romero: Ports chairwoman fights for children with cancer
Managing 11 ports in the Philippines, especially in the face of current global crises like rising fuel prices and the Middle East crisis, is no easy task for a woman — and yet Sheila Romero is able to do just that as chairwoman of Globalport Terminals, a local company engaged in port terminal management and operations. As if this is not enough plus managing a household with five children, Shiela is also the founder of I Want To Share Foundation (IWTS), founded in 2013 to support children with cancer by raising funds for treatment, medicines and the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department of PGH Manila.
“Stepping into a male-dominated world, it’s all about willingness — the willingness to step in,” Romero said at a recent Women’s Month forum organized by Opulence Design Concept in Greenbelt 5, Makati City. “As long as you enjoy what you’re doing, you have the passion, the grit and a lot of prayers for guidance. It’s all in the mindset. You can make it!”
Charisse Tinio: Capturing moments and business leadership
From a merely being a printing franchise of a big photography brand, Konica, Charisse Tinio is able to build her own empire, Nice Print Photo, by banking on Filipinos’ craze for celebrity photographs and wedding pictures. Today, the company has served thousands in over 100 countries all over the world.
At the Women’s Month forum organized by Opulence Design Concept, Tinio urged her fellow Filipinas: “First, work hard — never underestimate any training because it really starts from there. Number two, adapt to change — being in this world, change is inevitable. You always have to look forward — adapt to change and do what is needed. Just open your mind all the time to the changes…”