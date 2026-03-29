The girl boss: Life, business lessons from Filipina entrepreneurs

Belo-Pitt is also the owner of Hearts & Vines, a wine brand she co-owns and manages with husband Justin.

“OK, well, today I am wearing the ‘Future Builder’ from Max Mara. I absolutely love it! I am wearing this beautiful jacket, pants, combo suit. What I love about it is that the color is so timeless and you can even layer it so you can take it off and have lunch with your friend, look quite casual but still smart, and before you enter the boardroom, all you have to do is put on this beautiful jacket and you’re good to go. So it’s absolutely power dressing on a different level for Women’s Month,” she enthused in a DAILY TRIBUNE exclusive during the recent spring-summer collection launch of the Italian luxury label.

Power dressing, however, isn’t complete without sun protection and fragrance especially for summer, Cristalle stressed.

“For me, it’s all about looking good-smelling, and that’s where Belo Essentials comes in… Don’t forget your sunblock… part of power dressing is really to feel confident, to look, feel the part. Honestly, you will only command respect if you take care of yourselves properly… then that is the respect you’re going to get from people. So that is my tip. Don’t forget about skincare because it’s equally important.”

Sheila Romero: Ports chairwoman fights for children with cancer

Managing 11 ports in the Philippines, especially in the face of current global crises like rising fuel prices and the Middle East crisis, is no easy task for a woman — and yet Sheila Romero is able to do just that as chairwoman of Globalport Terminals, a local company engaged in port terminal management and operations. As if this is not enough plus managing a household with five children, Shiela is also the founder of I Want To Share Foundation (IWTS), founded in 2013 to support children with cancer by raising funds for treatment, medicines and the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department of PGH Manila.

“Stepping into a male-dominated world, it’s all about willingness — the willingness to step in,” Romero said at a recent Women’s Month forum organized by Opulence Design Concept in Greenbelt 5, Makati City. “As long as you enjoy what you’re doing, you have the passion, the grit and a lot of prayers for guidance. It’s all in the mindset. You can make it!”

Charisse Tinio: Capturing moments and business leadership

From a merely being a printing franchise of a big photography brand, Konica, Charisse Tinio is able to build her own empire, Nice Print Photo, by banking on Filipinos’ craze for celebrity photographs and wedding pictures. Today, the company has served thousands in over 100 countries all over the world.

At the Women’s Month forum organized by Opulence Design Concept, Tinio urged her fellow Filipinas: “First, work hard — never underestimate any training because it really starts from there. Number two, adapt to change — being in this world, change is inevitable. You always have to look forward — adapt to change and do what is needed. Just open your mind all the time to the changes…”