The promise of time

Anthony shared, “Fatherhood is indeed the greatest role of my life and it has underscored the values that truly matter. It has taught me to be selfless, transparent and also true to yourself. You want to be the best for your children, but you also want them to know that stumbling and getting back up is part of being human.”

Inspired by his father, Donny complimented Anthony into inspiring more people while discovering new insights through his experience.

“My dad always tells us that it is about what we can give others.

“Glory and recognition come second when it comes to being a catalyst for others to start their own journey,” he said.

As the leading name when it comes to precision Japanese watchmaking, the brand is about watches that serve as heirlooms and symbols of promise. The King Seiko VANAC serves as the perfect emblem for this duo, proving that while trends are fleeting, a well-crafted legacy and a timeless timepiece are the only things that remain.