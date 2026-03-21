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The promise of time

JUST in time Karl Dy (president, Timeplus Corporation), Anthony Pangilinan, Donny Pangilinan, Raissa Dy-Yang (VP of Timeplus Corporation) and Edric Dy (VP for Marketing, Timeplus Corporation).
JUST in time Karl Dy (president, Timeplus Corporation), Anthony Pangilinan, Donny Pangilinan, Raissa Dy-Yang (VP of Timeplus Corporation) and Edric Dy (VP for Marketing, Timeplus Corporation).Photogrpahs courtesy of Seiko
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In the realm of high style, legacy is the ultimate sartorial statement, a narrative woven through time much like the precision of a King Seiko — a timepiece that anchors a lineage.

Early this month, at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Seiko had an exclusive campaign, featuring the Pangilinan patriarch, Anthony, and his son, Donny — redefining generational passing, mirroring the Tokyo skyline where tradition meets a geometric future. They both shared their life experiences while donning the brand’s prestigious watches, notably models from the King Seiko series — the flagship collection that fuses Seiko’s history with its flair for innovation.

JUST in time Karl Dy (president, Timeplus Corporation), Anthony Pangilinan, Donny Pangilinan, Raissa Dy-Yang (VP of Timeplus Corporation) and Edric Dy (VP for Marketing, Timeplus Corporation).
Built to last: Donny Pangilinan on legacy, time and looking forward

Anthony shared, “Fatherhood is indeed the greatest role of my life and it has underscored the values that truly matter. It has taught me to be selfless, transparent and also true to yourself. You want to be the best for your children, but you also want them to know that stumbling and getting back up is part of being human.”

Inspired by his father, Donny complimented Anthony into inspiring more people while discovering new insights through his experience.

“My dad always tells us that it is about what we can give others.

“Glory and recognition come second when it comes to being a catalyst for others to start their own journey,” he said.

As the leading name when it comes to precision Japanese watchmaking, the brand is about watches that serve as heirlooms and symbols of promise. The King Seiko VANAC serves as the perfect emblem for this duo, proving that while trends are fleeting, a well-crafted legacy and a timeless timepiece are the only things that remain.

JAN Mayo
JAN Mayo
KELLY Misa-Fernandez
KELLY Misa-Fernandez
MARIE Field-Faith
MARIE Field-Faith
VINCE Velasco and Gino Quillamor.
VINCE Velasco and Gino Quillamor.
ZACH Peña and Reph Bangsil.
ZACH Peña and Reph Bangsil.
Donny Pangilinan
seiko
Anthony Pangilinan

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