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DSWD to roll out P5K cash relief for tricycle drivers in NorMin

(March 31 2026) Tricycle drivers wait for passengers along a street in North Caloocan on Tuesday March 31 2026. About 30% of tricycle drivers from the CAATTODA in Caloocan City said that they did not receive the P5,000 cash aid for fuel from the government despite their list of names being submitted to the DSWD. Photo/Analy Labor
(March 31 2026) Tricycle drivers wait for passengers along a street in North Caloocan on Tuesday March 31 2026. About 30% of tricycle drivers from the CAATTODA in Caloocan City said that they did not receive the P5,000 cash aid for fuel from the government despite their list of names being submitted to the DSWD. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare Field Office will officially launch its Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) for tricycle drivers on April 8, 2026, in Northern Mindanao cities.

Regional Director Glofelia Uayan, in a statement, said this simultaneous payout aims to provide immediate financial relief for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers struggling with the sustained surge in fuel prices.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, eligible beneficiaries will receive a one-time cash grant of ₱5,000.

(March 31 2026) Tricycle drivers wait for passengers along a street in North Caloocan on Tuesday March 31 2026. About 30% of tricycle drivers from the CAATTODA in Caloocan City said that they did not receive the P5,000 cash aid for fuel from the government despite their list of names being submitted to the DSWD. Photo/Analy Labor
DSWD begins P5K cash aid rollout for Metro Manila tricycle drivers

The initial rollout will cover eight key cities across Northern Mindanao, namely: Cagayan de Oro City, El Salvador City, Gingoog City, Malaybalay City, Valencia City, Ozamiz City, Tangub City, and Oroquieta City. Meanwhile, Iligan City is exempted from the payout due to the absence of a localized Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) structure within the city’s public transportation system.

“This assistance is vital for our TODA drivers,” she said.

To ensure an orderly payout, DSWD emphasizes that beneficiary lists are compiled and verified by respective Local Government Units (LGUs). Only drivers on the official, certified LGU lists will be processed for payout.

Drivers included in the list must present the following at the payout site:

  • Original valid driver’s license (for identity verification).

  • One (1) photocopy of the driver’s license featuring a "wet specimen signature" (an original, ink-signed signature on the paper).

While this specific rollout prioritizes tricycle drivers (TODA members) per directives from the DSWD Central Office, the agency acknowledges the needs of the broader transport sector. DSWD Field Office 10 advises other PUV drivers to stay tuned for future announcements and program updates.

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