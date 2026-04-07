DSWD to roll out P5K cash relief for tricycle drivers in NorMin

The initial rollout will cover eight key cities across Northern Mindanao, namely: Cagayan de Oro City, El Salvador City, Gingoog City, Malaybalay City, Valencia City, Ozamiz City, Tangub City, and Oroquieta City. Meanwhile, Iligan City is exempted from the payout due to the absence of a localized Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) structure within the city’s public transportation system.

“This assistance is vital for our TODA drivers,” she said.

To ensure an orderly payout, DSWD emphasizes that beneficiary lists are compiled and verified by respective Local Government Units (LGUs). Only drivers on the official, certified LGU lists will be processed for payout.

Drivers included in the list must present the following at the payout site:

Original valid driver’s license (for identity verification).

One (1) photocopy of the driver’s license featuring a "wet specimen signature" (an original, ink-signed signature on the paper).

While this specific rollout prioritizes tricycle drivers (TODA members) per directives from the DSWD Central Office, the agency acknowledges the needs of the broader transport sector. DSWD Field Office 10 advises other PUV drivers to stay tuned for future announcements and program updates.