Provincial rollout of cash assistance to start by 2nd week of April

“Again, what we want to happen is that we conduct it as smoothly in the provinces as we did in the National Capital Region, of course much better, as much as possible without any hiccups,” she added.

The initiative under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals for Crisis Situation official began handing out the cash assistance last Tuesday, March 17, to a projected 139,000 tricycle drivers in LGUs within Metro Manila.

Dumlao reported that the program has already benefitted 98,000, with over 18,000 more drivers yet to receive their share of the subsidy due to a variety of reasons.

She said that the DSWD took note of the drivers that were part of their Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) groups but were not part of the list of beneficiaries for a special payout that would be conducted in the upcoming week.

Asked if she thought that AICS funding would be able to suffice for the upcoming distributions and a potential second payout in case the crisis persists, Dumlao maintained that it would be enough.

Department Secretary Rex Gatchalian mentioned in a conference with other government agencies last 15 March that AICS had allocated P30 billion out of its P60 billion of funding for the cash assistance program.